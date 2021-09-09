Cigarettes and cash were reported stolen from a Fountain convenience store early Wednesday morning.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that a theft was reported just after 6 a.m. at the Community Store, 3315 U.S. 258.
The report stated a safe valued at $100 was stolen, as was $70 in cash and 30 packs of Newport cigarettes valued at $180.
The case is under investigation.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1400 block Faith Drive, Greenville, midnight on Wednesday: vehicle broken into at residence. $60 in cash stolen; case active.
- 1900 block Praise Way, Greenville, midnight on Wednesday: vehicle broken into at residence. Wallet containing debit cards, $250 in cash, EBT cards and identification stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Mills Road, midnight on Sept. 4: cellphone valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 7000 block U.S. 13 at Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 5 p.m. on Sept. 1: vehicle parked for sale on roadside had two catalytic converters valued at $2,000 stolen. Vehicle was last known secure on Aug. 21; case active.
Assaults
- 100 block Evanswood Road, Greenville, 9 a.m. on Sept. 1: woman assaulted by grandchild at residence. Apparent minor injuries; case active.
- 2900 block Penny Hill Road, Greenville, 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 8: women threatened by neighbor at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Pinewood Road, 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday: vehicles broken into at residence.; case inactive
- 500 block East Second Street, 3:20 a.m.on Wednesday: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Loose change stolen; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 2 p.m., Sept. 8: tablet, GPS valued at $200 stolen from Walmart; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 2200 block University Suites Drive, 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday: woman assaulted by known person at residence. Apparent minor injury; case inactive.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.