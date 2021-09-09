Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.