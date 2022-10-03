...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Brothers shot, one killed, Pitt County Sheriff's Office investigating
Two brothers were shot and one died in a Washington-area mobile home park Sunday night, according to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
A news release from the office said deputies responded about 11:12 p.m. to the area of Linda and Rivercreek drives in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park after reports of a person shot. There they found two brothers suffering gunshot wounds.
Deputies found Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor dead on the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford, 29, of Williamston was transported to ECU Health for treatment. The office had no update on his status. A representative for ECU Health said the elder Watford's name did not appear in their system.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call them at 840-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.