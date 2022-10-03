Two brothers were shot and one died in a Washington-area mobile home park Sunday night, according to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

A news release from the office said deputies responded about 11:12 p.m. to the area of Linda and Rivercreek drives in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park after reports of a person shot. There they found two brothers suffering gunshot wounds.

