The Greenville Police Department arrested a man last week accused of shooting at a store manager in the business parking lot, a news release said.
The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Trade It, 105 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The release said Jaboris Crandle, 31, was upset with the manager and attempted to shoot him. A 42-year-old bystander was grazed but the injuries were not serious, the release said.
Police were called to the store, located at the intersection of Evans Street, the release said. Crandle fled the scene before they arrived but later was located in the Line Avenue area and taken into custody.
Crandle was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within city limits and going armed to the terror of the public. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
GREENVILLE
In other cases, the police department released reports Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 Wilson St., 9:15 a.m. March 27: license plate stolen from vehicle belonging to Cherry Lane Free Will Baptist Church; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7 p.m. March 27: motor oil valued at $4.78 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 12:05 a.m. March 28: man assaulted by friend; case inactive.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 7:56 p.m. March 28: woman assaulted at gun point; case inactive.
- 2301 N. Memorial Drive, 10:40 p.m. March 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at McDonald’s; case inactive.
- 1600 block Wimbledon Drive, 1:36 a.m. March 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at residence, keys stolen; case inactive.
- 1800 block E. First St., 6:22 a.m. March 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case reports Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1600 block Debson Circle, 9:10 p.m. March 28: $3,500 cash reported stolen; case unfounded.
- 1200 block Forrest Acres Drive, Greenville, 10:35 a.m. March 29: various landscaping items valued at $800 stolen; case active.
- 4100 block Buck Road, Vanceboro, 1:08-7:45 a.m. March 29: woman’s vehicle forcibly entered by juvenile at group home where she works; damages totaling $60; case active.
- 5100 block Old Washington Road, 3 p.m. March 27-9:14 a.m. March 28: a stranger broke into a woman’s house and stole tools valued at $1,500; case active.
- 7400 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 8:04 a.m. March 28: woman’s prescription pills stolen by friend; case cleared.
- 3019 N.C. 33 West, 8 p.m. March 29: alcoholic beverages valued at $59 stolen from Family Dollar, later recovered; case active.
Assaults
- 400 block Chicod Street, Grimesland, 9:45-10:04 p.m. March 27: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case clear.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 11:01 p.m. March 29: man assaulted by two acquaintances; case cleared by arrest.