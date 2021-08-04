Another vehicle has been broken into via a shattered front window, the Greenville Police Department reported.
At 9:06 a.m. on July 30, officers responded to the 3800 block of Sterling Pointe Drive near Winterville to reports that a vehicle had been broken into and items stolen. A wallet and backpack valued at $35 were missing.
An incident report said that the vehicle’s front window was smashed. The stolen items were in plain sight, a spokesperson for the department said.
The incident is similar to a set of break-ins that occurred at River Park North in late July. Incident reports stated that four vehicles break-ins were reported between 4:03 p.m. and 5:03 p.m. on July 26.
The department said that in those cases items were left in plain sight and the vehicles’ windows were shattered to gain access.
A book bag valued at $60, $6 in cash, and two purses valued at $60 were stolen from three separate vehicles. Identification cards and debit cards were in the purses.
The department did not say if the incidents are connected. The cases remain under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1100 block Bert Court, 10:26 a.m., Aug. 3: identity theft reported; case active.
- 210 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3 p.m., Aug. 2: wheels and tires valued at $3,150.44 purchased from Rent-A-Wheel. Customer disputed credit card charges; case active.
- 3100 block Noah Court, 8:06 p.m., Aug. 3: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
- 1600 block Evans St., 4:41 p.m., July 30: merchandise valued at $51.75 stolen from Family Dollar. Employee suspected; case inactive.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 8:17 a.m., July 30: vehicle tampered with at residence; case inactive.
- 3500 block Gaston Way, 9:44 a.m, Aug. 2: shoes valued at $2,090 reported stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:26 p.m., July 30: seven pairs of kids jeans valued at $163.91 stolen from J.C. Penney; case closed by citation.
- 500 block S.E. Greenville Blvd., 7:40 p.m., July 30: clothing stolen from Old Navy; case inactive.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 11:31 p.m., July 30: vehicle information, birth certificate and key valued at $50 stolen from parking lot; case inactive.
- 300 block S.E. Greenville Blvd., 9:16 a.m., July 31: $500 in cash reported stolen from Red Roof Inn. Employee suspected; case active.
- 400 block Student Street, 6:11 a.m., July 31: break-in at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 300 block S.W. Greenvile Blvd., 2:08 p.m., July 31: pillow valued at $40 stolen from NRW Artz; case inactive.
- 2518 S. Memorial Drive, 2 p.m., July 31: wallet stolen at RJ’s Famous Chicken & Ribs; case inactive.
- 1000 Charles Blvd., 2:58 p.m., July 31: food valued at $29.12 stolen at Sheetz; case closed by arrest.
- 1300 block Largo Road, 3:53 a.m., Aug. 1: break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 400 block South Meade Street, 12:35 p.m., Aug. 1: break-in at residence. Case inactive.
- 2460 Stantonsburg Road, 9:35 p.m., Aug. 1: food valued at $27.98 stolen from Food Lion; case inactive.
- 1600 N. Greene St., 9:59 a.m,. Aug. 2: motor vehicle broken into at Easy Muffler Shop; case closed by arrest.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 1:01 p.m., Aug. 2: merchandise valued at $83.46 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
Assaults
- 700 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 8:01 p.m., July 30: woman assaulted with knife by boyfriend, known person in parking lot. No injuries; case inactive.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 3:11 a.m., July 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 3100 block Moseley Drive, 1:27 p.m., July 31: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence. Minor injury; case closed by arrest.
- 2105 E. Fire Tower Road, 9:50 p.m., July 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Walgreen’s; case closed by arrest.
- 3700 block Charles Boulevard, 2:54 p.m., Aug. 1: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence. Minor injuries; case closed by arrest.
- 2200 block Wandsworth Drive, 8:34 p.m., Aug. 1: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Independence Boulevard, 7:57 p.m., Aug. 2: handicapped man assaulted with blunt object by neighbor at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 4:48 p.m., Aug. 2: woman struck with vehicle in parking lot; case active.
- 2100 Stantonsburg Road, 7:13 p.m., Aug. 2: government employee assaulted by stranger at Pitt Memorial Building; case inactive.
- 3000 S. Memorial Drive, 12:41 p.m., Aug. 3: man assaulted by unknown person at Speedway; case inactive.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 12:09 a.m., Aug. 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released incident reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 600 block Heartwood Drive, Grimesland, 10 a.m., July 30: check valued at $7,000 stolen and cashed; case active.
- 100 block Poker House Road, Grimesland, 1:07 p.m., July 31: handgun valued at $400 stolen from vehicle. Weapon recovered; case active.
- 3100 block Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 7:34 a.m., July 30: shoes valued at $400 reported stolen by juvenile; case active.
- 3000 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 2:02 p.m., Aug. 1: laptop computer valued at $600 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4300 block Hudson’s Crossroads Road, Greenville, 5:47 p.m., Aug. 1: Chrysler Pacifica valued at $2,500 towed from owner’s family’s property without owner’s knowledge. Reported as larceny; case active.
- 3500 block North Railroad Street, Fountain, 12:05 p.m., Aug. 2: catalytic converter valued at $300 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 3300 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 10:32 a.m., Aug. 3: vehicle used without owner’s permission; case active.
- 1300 block Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, 3:45 p.m., July 2: woman defrauded of $1,000 through email scam involving gift cards; case active.
- 1900 block Jackson Avenue, Greenville, 2:21 a.m., Aug. 3: break-in at residence. Prosecution declined; case cleared.
- 5000 block July Field Lane, Grifton, 2:29 p.m., Aug. 3: break-in at residence. Juvenile suspect identified. Mobile Crisis Unit brought in to support; case active.
Assaults
- 3000 block Lessie Mae Lane, Farmville, 12:11 p.m., Aug. 1: woman assaulted by ex-spouse at residence; case active.
- 500 block Pam Drive, Greenville, 6:43 a.m., July 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block West Church Street, Bethel, 4:06 p.m., July 31: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 1500 block Roberson Drive, Greenville, 12:57 p.m., Aug. 2: juvenile, man, assaulted by two individuals in road. Juvenile sustained apparent injuries; case active.
- 2200 Frog Level Road/Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 3:16 a.m., Aug. 2: man assaulted by unknown person; case closed.
- 6400 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 8:37 a.m., Aug. 2: private images disclosed; case active.
- 3700 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 2:09 p.m., Aug. 2: man threatened by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 2400 block Augustus Street, Farmville, 5:54 p.m., Aug. 2: woman assaulted by child at residence; case cleared.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 4:30 a.m., Aug. 3: woman held against her will by spouse at residence; case active.
- 3800 block Goldsboro Run, Farmville, 6:55 a.m., Aug. 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 600 block Heartwood Drive, Grimesland, 8:34 a.m., Aug. 3: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 2200 block Melonie Court, Greenville, 2:09 a.m., Aug. 4: woman threatened by child at residence; case cleared.
- 6000 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 12:52 p.m., Aug. 3: woman threatened by child at residence. Damage to microwave valued at $100; case active.
- 5500 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 12:40 p.m., Aug. 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Minor injuries apparent; case active.
- 3000 block Clemmons School Road, Stokes, 1:55 p.m., Aug. 3: man assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 400 block Vail Drive, Greenville, 4:03 p.m., Aug. 3: man assaulted in roadway; case active.