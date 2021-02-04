An Ayden man working as a caretaker at a group home was arrested Tuesday on charges he assaulted a resident with a disability on Jan. 24, according to law enforcement records.
Aubrey Edsel Streeter, 58, of 729 Second St., was working at RHA Howell-Forest Hill, 1913 Forest Hill Drive, Greenville, when he struck one of the residents with a closed fist repeatedly in front of multiple people, records stated.
Greenville Police Department officers charged Streeter with felony abuse of a disabled or elderly person with injury as well as misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability.
Upon his arrest, Streeter was also served with an outstanding warrant for a 2008 sexual battery incident in Lenoir County. A warrant indicated he forced his hands down the pants of woman against her will.
Streeter was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $3,500 bond. RHA Howell-Forest Hill and its parent company did not respond to inquiries.
Armed robbery arrest
An Ayden man was arrested last week for robbery with a dangerous weapon after signaling he had a handgun to a convenience store clerk.
Greenville Police Department officers responded to a call at 2:13 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Speedway on 1601 S.E. Greenville Blvd. where the clerk informed them that Hubert Earl Best, 58, of 584 Turnage St., Ayden, entered the store, implied he had a gun and took $69 in bills from the register.
Best was found by officers patrolling the area for a car matching the description, according to police and court records. He was located at the corner of West 14th and Fleming streets where he was detained and positively identified by the employee.
Best’s criminal record dates back to 1988 with his most recent arrest being a felony breaking and entering charge in May of 2012.
Best was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
GREENVILLE
In other cases, the police department release reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 701 Moye Blvd., 1:37 a.m., Jan. 28: habitual larceny incident at Sheetz. Perpetrator stole wine, gloves, hand lotion and feminine hygiene products valued at $150.34 in total; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Vernon Street, 12:47 p.m., Jan. 28: gasoline valued at $46.85 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
1300 block West 14th Avenue, 1:05 p.m., Jan. 28: perpetrator found in possession of stolen four wheeler; case closed by arrest.
- 1400 block Chestnut Ridge Court, 7:18 a.m., Feb. 2: handbags valued at $20 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 105 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10:44 a.m., Feb. 2: disc burner valued at $109.99 obtained under false pretenses from Trade It in Greenville; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:39 p.m., Feb. 2: goods valued at $148.40 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 2100 County Home Road, 7:08 p.m., Feb. 2: alcoholic beverage valued at $6 stolen from Sheetz; case active.
- 100 block Cedar Court, 10:30 p.m., Feb. 2: iPad valued at $600 stolen from residence by spouse; case inactive.
2110 Bells Fork Road, 11:10 p.m., Feb. 2: attempted felony breaking and entering at Lee House Art Studio and Custom Tattoo; nothing stolen; case active.
1904 E. Fire Tower Road, 4:35 a.m., Feb. 3: break-in at Bagelman restaurant; goods and cash valued at $712 stolen; case active.
Assaults
600 block West Third Street and Latham Street, 1:44 p.m., Jan. 27: man threatened with gun by vehicle passenger. Vehicle found by surveillance cameras; case active.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 10 a.m., Jan. 28: woman assaulted by known person; case closed.
- 200 block Nash Street, 11 a.m., Jan. 28: differing reports in assault case, no injuries incurred; case inactive.
3000 block Golden Road, 3:39 p.m., Jan. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case closed.
3200 block Colony Court, 6:36 p.m., Jan. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case closed.
- 1800 block Hop Tyson Road, 11:23 p.m., Jan. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case cleared by arrest.
500 block West Third Street, 5:42 a.m., Feb. 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case closed by arrest.
- 2200 block University Suites Drive, 7:24 p.m., Feb. 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend in home; case closed.
- 2000 block East Third Street, 3:06 a.m., Feb. 3: man assaulted by spouse near home; case inactive.
1200 block Myrtle Street, 3:58 a.m., Feb. 3: woman assaulted by unknown person; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins thefts
- 600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 11:46 a.m. Feb. 1: prescription pain medication stolen from residence; case closed.
Assaults
- 1500 block Ashland Drive, Greenville, 12:49 a.m. Feb. 1: man threatened at convenience store; case closed.
500 block Rustic Lane, Greenville, 11:28 p.m. Feb. 1: parent assaulted at home; case closed.
2309 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, 12:14 a.m. Feb. 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Greenville Motel; case active.