The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in at an Ayden residence on Monday.
According to an incident report, the incident occurred at the 6000 block of Gum Swamp Road at 12:16 p.m.
An air compressor, nail gun, heater and hand tools valued at a combined $1,380 were stolen. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 4100 block Dixon Road, Grimesland, 12:33 a.m. Nov. 22: woman assaulted by unknown male at residence.
Break-ins, thefts
2400 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden; 07:45 a.m. Nov. 21-5:30 p.m. Nov. 21: coin collection valued at $203 stolen from residence.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1800 block East First Street, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 22-10:34 a.m. Nov. 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case active.
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 2:58 a.m. Nov. 21- 2:59 a.m. Nov. 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend with a handgun; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2300 block East 10th Street, 3 p.m., Nov. 21-12:30 p.m. Nov. 22: $355 cash stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 3900 block Rocket Road, 8:25 a.m. Nov. 21-8:30 a.m. Nov. 21: $30 license plate stolen off of vehicle; case inactive.
- 2200 block University Suites Drive, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 21-9:30 a.m. Nov. 22: $10 knife stolen from vehicle; case inactive.