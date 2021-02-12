The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspected vehicle break-ins at the Camelot neighborhood.
Residents reported two vehicles that were tampered with on Wednesday. A call came in at 8:46 a.m. from the 500 block of Lancelot Drive, followed by another at 8:53 a.m. from the 600 block on King Arthur Road.
Both vehicles were last known to be safe around 3 a.m. that morning.
Nothing has been reported stolen in those cases, but a 1:34 p.m. call from the 100 block of Gawain Road saw a cell phone mount valued at $50 stolen from a vehicle. It is unclear if the cases are related.
In the incident at King Arthur Road, eight digital photos were taken for evidence.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Gunfire at home
Deputies also are investigating an incident in which a handgun was fired into an occupied residence.
According to a report, the shooting took place at 10:17 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 1900 block of Holland Road. The victims are listed as a 24-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman but no injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.
A juvenile and a 27-year-old man also were present at the time of the shooting. A trailer was damaged during the incident. The case is active.
Break ins, thefts
- 955 Brompton Lane, Greenville, 8:41 a.m., Feb. 10: car radio valued at $1,200 was stolen from a vehicle at Car Mart; case active.
- 3134 N.C. 121, Farmville, 12:56 p.m., Feb. 9: vapes valued at $20 stolen from Hustle Mart; case closed.
Assaults
- 2100 block Sawtooth Road, Fountain, 11:44 a.m., Feb. 10: woman assaulted by ex-spouse; case closed.
- 400 block Blackmoore Run, 4:01 a.m., Feb. 9: man assaulted by girlfriend at home; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and information:
Break ins, thefts
- 4200 block Dudleys Grant Drive, 9:44 a.m., Feb. 10: vehicle forcibly entered; wallet, bags and cash valued at $70 stolen; identity documents and credit cards taken; case inactive.
- 1300 block Drum Avenue, 5:43 p.m., Feb. 10: pool valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 701 W. 14th St., 9:24 a.m., Feb. 10: fuel valued at $500 stolen from Garris Evans Lumber; case active.
- 3300 block Frontgate Drive, 9:50 a.m., Feb. 10: attempted burglary caused damage valued at $100 to door and door frame; case inactive.
- 800 block South Memorial Drive, 11:01 p.m., Feb. 10: iPhone valued at $800 stolen; case inactive.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 6:13 p.m., Feb. 10: transmission fluid pan valued at $50 stolen; case inactive.
- 1100 block Brownlea Drive, 2:36 a.m., Feb. 10: vehicle broken into; unknown item stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 200 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 10: man assaulted; case inactive.
800 block B’s Barbeque Road, 12:49 a.m., Feb. 7: man stabbed by unknown person; serious injury; case inactive.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 12:53 p.m, Feb. 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 600 block West 14th Street, 1:16 a.m., Feb. 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at home; case inactive.