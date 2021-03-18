Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.