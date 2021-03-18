A Superior Court judge on Wednesday ruled the state did not provide enough evidence in its case against a Greenville man who faced charges for a 2017 fatal crash.
Albert Dixon, 75, of Farmville was driving a church activity bus that pulled onto Greenville Boulevard from Rollins Drive about 7 p.m. on April 25, 2017.
According to reports, Dixon turned into the westbound lane in front of Ralph Harlon Fisher, 75, who skidded and crashed the driver’s side of his 1972 Mustang Mach-1 into the rear end of the van. The door was crushed inward from the impact. Fisher was traveling at 68 mph at the time.
Fisher and his pet chihuahua were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dixon was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle for the incident.
According to Faris Dixon, Pitt County district attorney, Albert Dixon was tried in District Court in 2018 and found guilty. He was sentenced to court costs and 100 hours of community service. The case was appealed to Superior Court, leading to this most recent trial.
Prior to the jury’s entrance, the defense for Dixon argued on Wednesday morning that the state did not reference a specific state or local traffic ordinance Dixon violated during its presentation of evidence.
Since prosecutors and defense attorneys closed their cases on Tuesday, the defense felt jury members would not understand the statutes necessary to make their decision.
While prosecutor Horace Cameron argued that evidence pointed to Dixon having pulled out of the intersection in an unsafe manner, Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount III asked for evidence referencing specific violations or statutes.
“Factually I think it is clear,” Blount said. “The defendant pulled off Rollins Drive and was struck from behind.” He also said that he saw nothing specific in evidence, despite the fact that the prosecution had called four law enforcement officers as witnesses the day prior.
The prosecution could not provide an answer that satisfied the judge, leading Blount to recess for his own research and review of arguments. He called in the jury and dismissed them until 11:30 a.m.
Blount returned to the courtroom and resumed the session at 11:05. Neither the defense nor prosecutors had any further arguments and, after a few more minutes of silent deliberation, Blount granted the defense’s motion to dismiss.
The judge said that there was not enough specific evidence pointing to a violation of an ordinance regarding traffic or the operation of a motor vehicle. No jury decision was necessary in the case.
Following the dismissal, the defense for Dixon had no comment.