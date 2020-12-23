Someone broke into a vehicle off of 10th Street on Sunday and stole $600 in cash, a Greenville Police Department report indicated.
The incident occurred at 3 a.m. in the 3300 block East 10th Street in the 33 East apartment complex, the report said. An investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3400 block Westgate Drive, 6 p.m. Dec. 20-12:22 p.m. Dec. 21: money, car key and pocket knife valued at $131 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 1:31 a.m. Dec. 20: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 1200 block Park West Drive, 1:40 a.m. Dec. 20: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3600 block Marine Drive, Greenville, midnight Dec. 18-8:24 a.m. Dec. 21: radar gun, cooler, rod and reel and cup valued with a total of $565 stolen; case active.
- 2200 block Mills Road, Greenville, 10 p.m. Dec. 20-9:28 a.m. Dec. 21: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2600 block Railroad Street, Greenville, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 21: woman suffers minor injury after known person tries to strangle her; case closed by arrest.
- 5100 block Mayra Court, Grifton, 6:44 p.m. Dec. 21: man assaulted; case active.