The Greenville Police Department responded to a vehicle break-in on Oct. 27.
The incident occurred between midnight and 9:19 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 2700 block Meridian Drive.
According to reports, $300 in cash was reported stolen from the vehicle.
The case is inactive.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, 3:03 p.m. Oct. 27: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 1700 block River Drive, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 28: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, theft
- 200 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 12:23-9:32 a.m. Oct. 28: tire rims valued at a total of $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 5800 block Elks Road, Grimesland, 5:08 p.m. Oct. 28: woman assaulted by spouse, woman suffered minor injury, juvenile also assaulted; case active.
- 400 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 12:46 a.m. Oct. 29: man assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.