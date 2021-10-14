Catalytic converters were found to be missing from two vehicles at a Winterville storage unit on Wednesday, according to incident reports from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The reports show that deputies received a call at 4:05 p.m. regarding the missing parts at South Ridge Shelf Storage located at 3421 N.C. 903. The incidents are being investigated as larcenys.
Reports stated that the converters were stolen from vehicles belonging to two separate victims. The parts are valued at $300 each.
The sheriff’s office said that anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 758-7777. The case remains under investigation.
Arrest in church break-inA Greenville woman has been arrested on charges that she broke into a church on Old Pactolus Road in Greenville.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at Parker’s Chapel Church at 2241 Old Pactolus Road. An investigation led to a suspect being located nearby and she was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect did not identify herself to deputies or a magistrate, the release said, and she was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center as a Jane Doe. She was later identified as Aijanae Hedges, 19.
Hedges was charged with felony breaking and entering a place of worship and misdemeanor injury to personal property. Hedges was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released other reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 900 block Fontana Court, Greenville, 6:15 a.m., Oct. 13: vehicle broken into at residence. Jacket valued at $30 stolen; case active.
- 1200 block Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville, 10:56 a.m., Oct. 12: drugs valued at $350 stolen from residence; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 2500 block Carl Morris Road, Stokes, 6:50 p.m., Oct. 12: tools valued at $8,000, tractor valued at $20,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 700 block Orchard Lane, Winterville, 7:15 a.m., Oct. 13: woman assaulted at residence by acquaintance; case active.
- 100 West Third Street, Greenville, 3 p.m., Oct. 13: woman threatened by adult child at residence; case active.
- 1500 block Roberson Drive, Greenville, 4:21 p.m., Oct. 12: woman strangled by boyfriend at residence; minor injuries; case active.
- 1800 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 7:59 p.m., Oct. 12: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2912 Sussex St., 7:06 a.m., Oct. 13: vehicle broken into at Moss Creek Apartments. $20 in cash stolen; case active.
- 2912 Sussex St., 11 a.m., Oct. 12: vehicle broken into at Moss Creek Apartments. Financial cards stolen; case inactive.
- 4561 County Home Road, 11:30 a.m., Oct. 13: vehicle broken into at Alice Keene District Park. $8 in cash, financial cards, prescription pills valued at $15 stolen; case inactive.
- 200 block Hudson Street, 7 p.m., Oct. 11: break-in at residence; cellphones valued at $300 stolen. Damage to kitchen window, screen glass front door valued at $550; case active.
- 200 block East Third Street, 6 p.m., Oct. 12: vehicle broken into. $35 in cash, purse valued at $40 stolen; case active.