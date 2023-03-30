Rayon Artis, 46

Artis

The driver in a Feb. 19 crash that killed a man crossing Skinner Street near Dickinson Avenue in Greenville has been charged, the city's police department reported.

A news release from the Greenville Police Department on Thursday said that detectives concluded their investigation into the death of Robert Alexander McLeod, 53, of Pink Hill. Warrants were issued for Rayon Artis, 46, of 1017 W. Fourth St., who police said hit McLeod while attempting to make a turn from Dickinson Avenue onto Skinner Street in a flatbed tow truck.

