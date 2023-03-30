The driver in a Feb. 19 crash that killed a man crossing Skinner Street near Dickinson Avenue in Greenville has been charged, the city's police department reported.
A news release from the Greenville Police Department on Thursday said that detectives concluded their investigation into the death of Robert Alexander McLeod, 53, of Pink Hill. Warrants were issued for Rayon Artis, 46, of 1017 W. Fourth St., who police said hit McLeod while attempting to make a turn from Dickinson Avenue onto Skinner Street in a flatbed tow truck.
The truck belonged to Rayvontae Towing, LLC, on Memorial Drive.
The investigation determined McLeod was in the roadway when he was struck by the truck and that Artis drove away from the area. He later returned while officers were still on scene.
Artis turned himself into the Pitt County Detention Center on Wednesday, the release said. He was charged with felony hit and run serious injury/death and released on bond.
McLeod is one of three people known to have been killed by a motor vehicle in Pitt County this year. Billie Smith, 76, was struck about noon at the intersection of N.C. 11 and Third Street in Ayden when she failed to stop her vehicle for a stoplight, the town's police department reported.
On March 9, Jayceon Epps, 9, was struck as he stood in the grassy part of the median on Memorial Drive between Third and Fifth streets in Greenville. Police have not announced a conclusion in that investigation.