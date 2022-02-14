A Charlotte man and woman have been arrested for an armed robbery and shooting death at a home outside of Ayden, authorities reported.
Damian Ross, 24, and Raven Moye, 21, were arrested as part of a joint investigation with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Friday.
The two are accused of breaking into a home at 3994 N.C. 903 South in an agricultural area east of Strawberries on 903 and killing one of its residents — 51-year-old Charles Ray Lilley.
A release from the sheriff’s office said that deputies initially responded to a call about a burglary at the residence.
In addition to killing Lilley, Ross and Moye are accused of stealing a handgun, $500 cash and prescription medication. The suspects fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the agency reported.
Both Ross and Moye were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, larceny of a firearm and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.
Bothe were jailed in the Mecklenburg County jail. According to jail records on Monday, bond had been denied to both on the murder charge. Bond amounts totaled higher than $300,000 for both on the other charges.