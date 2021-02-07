A Clayton woman was charged with driving while impaired after being involved in a crash on Jan. 23, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 10:37 p.m. on N.C. 102 approaching N.C. 903, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Chelsie Sue Markle, 30, of 10 Onyx Court, Clayton, ran off the right side of the road and drove into a field. As she attempted to regain control and drive east, she crashed into a nearby drainage ditch. The wreck was discovered at 11:10 p.m. and reported by two off-duty firefighters who came across the scene.
No injuries were recorded in the incident.
Markle’s blood alcohol was 0.18.
She was among 10 people charges with impaired driving in Pitt County, according to law enforcement records filed Jan. 22-31. In other cases:
Paul Carlton Conner, 43, of 116 W. Hargett St., Richlands, was stopped at 2:38 a.m. on Jan. 31 on Old Tar Road by the Winterville Police Department. Conner’s blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Alex Gibson, 27, of 87 Trails End North, Washington, was stopped at 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 30 on N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. Gibson was driving 88 mph in a 50 mph zone and refused to take a blood alcohol test after his stop. He also attempted to kick the trooper involved in the arrest. He was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a government official. Gibson previously was arrested for armed robbery.
Julius Alexander Greer, 31, of 4124 Killarney Drive, Winterville, was stopped at 8:57 a.m. on Jan. 21 on N.C. 11/South Square Drive by the Greenville Police Department. Greer’s blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- James Allen Johnson, 61, of 3260 Penny Hill Road, Greenville, was stopped at 4:07 p.m. on Jan. 27 on Greene Street by the Greenville Police Department. Johnson’s blood alcohol level was 0.09.
Roberto Martinez, 36, of 1922 Gateway Blvd., Greenville, was involved in a wreck on N.C. 43 at 8:32 p.m. on Jan. 29. No injuries were reported. Martinez refused a blood alcohol test.
- Danielle Parrisher, 44, of 1528 Roberson Drive, Greenville, was involved in a crash at 8:23 p.m. on Jan. 23 on Stantonsburg Road and arrested for DWI by the State Highway Patrol. Blood testing is pending.
- Edron Montrez Smith, 42, of 5255 Whichard Road, Greenville, was stopped at 10:29 p.m. on Jan. 26 on Whichard Road by the State Highway Patrol. Reports indicate that Smith had been speeding and when officers pulled him over he smelled of alcohol. Smith’s blood alcohol level was 0.08.
- Jason Bradley Taylor, 25, of 3407 Bertha Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 11:07 p.m.on Jan. 22 on West Fifth Street by the Greenville Police Department. Taylor’s blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Ky Williams, 18, of 2104 Oakview St., Kinston, was stopped at 10:56 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Cotanche Street by the Greenville Police Department. Williams’ blood alcohol level was 0.11.