The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential break-in in Ayden.
The incident took place between 6 p.m. Sunday and 9:23 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of County Home Road.
Clothes, sporting equipment, household goods and jewelry valued at $2,330 were stolen.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Lombard Avenue, Greenville, 7 p.m. June 15: $150 in cash stolen when buyer tried to purchase PlayStation 4 and seller ran off with money; case active.
- 700 block Buckleberry Circle, Grifton, 11 a.m. June 15: unlocked vehicle broken into, identity documents, credit/debit cards, $10 in cash and purse/handbag or wallet valued at $20 stolen; case active.
Assault
4400 block Frog Level Road, Winterville, 10:45 p.m. June 15: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
GREENVILLE
Break-ins, thefts
- 650 Whitley Drive, Winterville, 10:40 a.m. June 16: miscellaneous candy valued at $300 stolen from Sheetz; case ongoing.
- 3505 U.S. 264, 1:58 a.m. June 17: alcoholic beverages valued at $19.98 stolen from Speedway, later recovered; case inactive.
- 2830 Gateway Drive, 8:31 a.m. June 15: tomatoes valued at $2.51 stolen from Walmart; case ongoing.
600 block Legacy Court, Winterville, 3:33-6:22 p.m. June 15: smart watch valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1900 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:08 p.m. June 15: alcoholic beverage valued at $6.41 stolen from Duck Thru; case inactive.
- 1200 block Van Dyke Street, 9-10:05 p.m. June 15: residence broken into, television valued at $150 damaged; case inactive.
200 block West Gum Road, 9:03 p.m. June 15: Chevy Impala valued at $10,000 stolen; case ongoing.
Assaults
300 block Lindsay Drive, 12:10 p.m. June 16: woman assaulted; case ongoing.