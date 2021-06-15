The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a commercial trailer on Monday in Bethel.
According to an incident report, at 11:20 a.m. a 53-foot trailer was reported stolen from the parking area behind the Country Mart at 4763 N.C. 11.
The incident report valued the trailer at $30,000
A related property list said that the vehicle was a white 2019 Hyundai enclosed box trailer belonging to the man who reported the offense. The report said that the trailer would require a commercial tractor to pull.
The trailer’s registration plate is from Georgia. Distinctive markings are a “Penske” logo on the front of and back driver side door of the trailer.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following incidents and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 2:41 p.m., June 14: purse stolen from unlocked vehicle by acquaintance. Items stolen valued at $150; case active.
- 900 block Thomas Street, Greenville, 5:44 p.m., June 14: attempted break-in at residence by neighbor. No charges filed; case cleared.
- 2200 block Allpine Court, Greenville, 6:52 p.m., June 14: tags stolen from Chevrolet Traverse at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 3500 block A&T Lane, Ayden, 6:10 p.m., June 14: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 700 block Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, 7:13 p.m., June 14: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department filed reports with the following incidents and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 4:04 p.m., June 14: vehicle broken into at residence. Briefcase valued at $50 stolen. Damage to vehicle valued at $100; case inactive.
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 9:41 p.m., June 14: break-in at residence. Shoes valued at $460, cellphone valued at $1,300 stolen; case inactive.
- 4125 S. Memorial Drive, 4 p.m., June 14: wallet stolen from McDonald’s; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:47 p.m., June 14: cellphone valued at $400 stolen at Greenville Mall; case inactive.