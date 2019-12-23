A congregation has no plans to move from a facility it unwittingly purchased from a man who allegedly was not authorized to sell it, the church secretary said Monday.
The secretary for Oasis of Hope Pentecostal Holiness Church did not wish to comment further about the sale of the facility, the former Piney Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church at 4903 U.S. 13. She also declined to give her name.
Oasis of Hope purchased the building in the spring, according to deed documents. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported that Oasis officials were not aware of any illegal activities.
Arnie Carroll Spencer Jr., 49, 200 Louis St., a trustee of Piney Grove, signed a deed filed May 2 transferring the property to Oasis of Hope. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday he was not authorized to sell the property.
Deputies arrested Spencer on Wednesday and jailed him in Pitt County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond. He was charged with obtaining property valued at more than $100,000 by false pretense, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, and embezzlement of an amount greater than $100,000.
Arrest warrants say he and a man who has not been charged conspired together during a business meeting to transfer the church property to Oasis while both men knew they did not have such authorization. The property valuation on deed equals $425,000.
The warrant also indicates that Spencer conspired with the same man to embezzle $100,000 of Piney Grove funds and transfer them to Spencer’s own bank accounts.
A three-month investigation that started Sept. 17 after the unauthorized activity was discovered, the sheriff’s office reported. Detectives uncovered multiple criminal offenses and found an improper pattern of activity in which more than $100,000 had been moved into Spencer’s personal accounts and into the accounts of International Galleries, a defunct business owned by Spencer.
Spencer is the only person who has been charged, but sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Lee Darnell said the case is far from over and that more arrests are possible.
Detectives found that the new occupants of the property were not involved in any criminal activity and unaware that any such activity had occurred, a news release said.
Phone calls to a designated contact person at Piney Grove church were not returned on Monday.