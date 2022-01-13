A vehicle break-in at a Greenville office on Tuesday led to the theft of over $20,000 in construction equipment.

An incident report from the Greenville Police Department said that a call was received at 10:26 a.m. reporting a break in at the office of Family Foot and Ankle Physicians at 1432 E. Fire Tower Road.

The vehicle broken into was a trailer contracted from Trident Utility Contracting, a Virginia based company.

A locator valued at $16,500 was reported stolen from the vehicle along with a six inch reamer and an eight inch reamer valued at $2,000 each. Copper wire valued at $200 was also taken.

The equipment belonged to Trench Masters of America, a Charlotte based utilities installation company. The break in is believed to have occurred between 1 a.m. the same day and the time of the report.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 2:51 a.m. Jan. 11: woman assaulted boyfriend; case inactive.
  • 700 block West 14th Street, 2:36 p.m. Jan. 11: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case inactive.
  • 1700 block Myrtle Street, 11:55 p.m. Jan. 11: woman stabbed by boyfriend near residence; case active.


Break-ins, thefts

  • 1500 block Charles Blvd., 12 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 10: flags valued at $20 stolen from vehicle, case active.
  • 510 block Boxelder Way, 12:59 a.m. Jan. 10: purse valued at $300 stolen from vehicle, $1,550 in damage done to vehicle; case active.
  • 2400 block North Memorial Drive, 5 p.m. Jan 7-11:48 a.m. Jan. 11: truck valued at $20,000 stolen; case active.
  • 800 block Willow Street, midnight Jan. 2: phone valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
  • 400 block South Eastern Street, 8 p.m. Jan. 10-noon Jan. 11: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 1700 bock Porter Road, 9:43- 9:44 a.m. Jan. 11: woman assaulted by spouse at residence.

Break-ins, thefts

  • 1400 block Billy Loop, 11:04 a.m. Jan. 11: fraud reported in the amount of $3,000; case active.

