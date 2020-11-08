A Herftford man in connection to multiple burglaries in the Tar River University Neighborhood area, according to a report from the Greenville Police Department.
Home security cameras recorded Joel Lenard McClenney, 37, breaking into houses in the neighborhood, also known as the Grid.
Due to neighborhood involvement and a tip from social media, Greenville police were able to secure warrants for McClenney in connection to the case. He was picked up by the Hertford Police Department.
McClenney was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of attempted first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary in connection to three incidents that occurred over the weekend, as well as incidents that took place on Oct. 18, Sept. 14 and Feb. 8 in the area.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 4-1:47 p.m. Nov. 5: sunglasses and phone charger valued at $157 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1000 block Peed Drive, 6:30-9:36 a.m. Nov. 4: washer/ dryer combination valued at $70 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 600 block Hooker Road, 11 p.m. Nov. 5: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 1800 block East 10th Street, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 6: man assaulted by known person; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1500 block Irvin Lane, Greenville, 2:54 p.m. Nov. 5: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1900 block Buck Lane, Greenville, 2 p.m. Nov. 5: woman assaulted; case active.