Greenville police on Monday arrested a suspect accused of violating a court restraining order and assaulting a woman by strangulation.
According to a report from the Greenville Police Department, the incident occurred in the 800 block Bradley Street at 3:48 p.m.
The suspect entered the residence “to terrorize or injure,” the report stated. The suspect strangled, hit, punched or kicked the woman. She suffered minor injuries.
The case was cleared by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 900 block Moye Boulevard, 11:50 p.m. July 12: woman assaulted by friend; case inactive.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 12:30 p.m. July 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 200 block Verdant Drive, 11:42 p.m. July 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Leon Drive, Greenville, 7 p.m. July 11-2:41 p.m. July 12: wallet valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 200 block Leon Drive, Greenville, 10 a.m. July 12: $20 in change stolen from vehicle, change holder valued at $100 damaged; case active.
- 200 block Leon Drive, Greenville, 10:27 a.m. July 12: fuel valued at $30 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Leon Drive, Greenville, 10:15 a.m. July 12: $20 stolen from vehicle; case active.
2000 block Mercury Drive, Greenville, 5:45 a.m. July 12: firearm and leather holster valued at $675 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 600 block Parcel Street, Greenville, 1 a.m. July 7-3:02 p.m. July 13: metal stolen; case cleared.
- 100 block Lakeview Drive, Greenville, 11:59 p.m. July 11-11:01 a.m. July 13: power tool stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 2400 block Pointer Place, Greenville, 9 p.m. July 12-10:21 a.m. July 13: American flag stolen from residence; case closed.
- 200 block Fairmont Avenue, Greenville, 8 a.m.-4:55 p.m. July 12: lawn mower valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Mercury Drive, Greenville, 5:30-9:32 a.m. July 12: vodka, key and money valued at a total of $562 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 2100 block Prudoe Bay Drive, Greenville, 7:30 p.m. July 11-8:06 a.m. July 12: backpack valued at $3,000 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Della Lane, Greenville, 5:30 a.m. July 12: computer and bag valued at a total of $1,000 stolen from vehicle, later recovered; case active.
Assaults
- 2000 block Mercury Drive, Greenville, 5:46 a.m. July 12: man assaulted with motor vehicle after attempted vehicle break-in; case active.
- 5100 block U.S. 258, Farmville, 2 p.m. July 11: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case active.
- 500 block Flip Flop Lane, Grimesland, 12:52 p.m. July 11: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 2500 block Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, 1:15 a.m. July 11: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 1400 block Worthington Road, Greenville, 8:50 p.m. July 11: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 400 block Linda Drive, Washington, 12:30 a.m. July 14: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 4000 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 12:04 a.m. July 13: woman assaulted; case active.
- 1700 block N.C. 102 E, Ayden, midnight June 28-4:49 p.m. July 12: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared.