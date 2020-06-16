The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the 1400 block Old River Road, Greenville, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:33 p.m.
The incident report said a man was assaulted with a knife or cutting instrument. His injuries were listed as “other major injury” on the report.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, 10 p.m. June 10-5:13 p.m. June 11: trailers valued at $1,500 stolen; case active.
- 4100 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 10 p.m. June 12-6:37 a.m. June 13: vehicle valued at $35,000 stolen, later recovered; power tools valued at $775 stolen; case active.
- 1900 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 5:32 a.m. June 11-5:17 p.m. June 12: clothing and gardening items valued at $1,500 stolen from unlocked car and barn; case active.
- 400 block Lancelot Drive, Greenville, 6:15 a.m. June 15: vehicle valued at $25,000 stolen by juvenile runaway; case active.
- 2000 block Mills Road, Greenville, 9:55 a.m. June 14: $2,000 paper currency stolen from gaming machine; case active.
Assaults
- 500 block Birchwood Drive, Greenville, 9:25 p.m. June 13: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 4600 block Whichard Road, Greenville, 3:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 13: man assaulted, bones broken; case active.
- 800 block Wiley Gaskins Road, Grifton, 5:18 p.m. June 14: man assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 400 block Blackmoore Run, Ayden, 10:35 p.m. June 13: man assaulted by spouse; case clear.
- 3200 block J A Manning Road, Bethel, 4:30 a.m. June 14: juvenile assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2309 S. Memorial Drive, 11 a.m.-2:35 p.m. June 12: motorcycle valued at $1,000 stolen from man at Greenville Motel; case inactive.
- 1100 block Monroe Street, 1:45-2:35 p.m. June 12: washing machine, dresser set and identity documents valued at a total of $400 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 4-5:47 p.m. June 12: electronics, shoes and a rifle valued at a total of $858 stolen; case ongoing.
- 300 block North Sylvan Drive, 8 p.m. June 12-9:56 p.m. June 13: iPad valued at $450 stolen; case inactive.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 1-8:24 a.m. June 14: license tag valued at $30 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Paul Circle, 6:40 p.m. June 14: phone valued at $150 stolen; case inactive.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 1:59 a.m. June 15: iPhone and wallet valued at $550 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 200 block Deck Street, 6:50 p.m. June 13: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 4:14 a.m. June 14: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 700 block West 14th Street, 7:03 p.m. June 14: man assaulted; case ongoing.