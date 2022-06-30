A man has been arrested for a shooting outside Greenville that injured another man and endangered others in a nearby residence, including a 3-year-old.
Warrants show that Jocquez Quantye Davis, 25, of 212 Hunter St., Enfield, was arrested Tuesday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted murder and two counts of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied residence in connection to a shooting at 305 Horice William Circle.
The sheriff’s office on Tuesday said that deputies responded to that area about 1 a.m. Sunday where they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a wound to the leg. He was transported ECU Health Medical Center for treatment and was later released.
A news release said that bullets struck a nearby residence occupied by several adults and a 3-year-old child but no one was injured.
After warrants were obtained for his arrest, Davis turned himself into the Halifax County Magistrate’s Office. He was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center and jailed under a $1 million secured bond.
The area of the shooting is in the vicinity of Teels Estate Road, off of Old River Road, where shots were fired into an occupied residence before 11:30 a.m. on June 23. There were no injuries reported in that incident.
Two 17-year-olds were arrested last week for attempted murder in the shooting. That investigation also is ongoing, the sheriff’s office reported.
It is unclear if the two cases are connected. The case remains under investigation with a possibility of more arrests
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Abbey Lane, Greenville, 12 a.m. Feb. 18- 8:07 a.m. June 28: credit card fraud reported; case active.
Assaults
- 4600 block Haddock Drive, Washington, 2:55- 3 a.m. June 28: woman assaulted at residence. Firearm, cocaine, $2,262 cash seized; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2301 Brookville Drive, 8 a.m. Nov. 1-4:49 p.m. June 28: $5,709.94 reported stolen from Priority 1st Healthcare Staffing by employee; case active.
- 200 block Rollins Drive, 12- 10:41 p.m. June 20: vehicle broken into at residence. Camera equipment valued at $2,800 stolen; case active.
- 400 block Darden Drive, 11:32 a.m. June 28: break-in at residence; case closed by citation.
- 3140 Evans St., 5:19 p.m. June 28: cell phones valued at $1,169 stolen from Best Buy. Merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 1200 block Quarterpath Drive, 6:52 p.m. June 28: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
- 3000 block Ms. Paul Lane, 1:15 a.m. June 29: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.