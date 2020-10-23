A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of two people on drug trafficking charges, the Greenville Police Department reported Thursday.
An officer on Saturday initiated a stop of a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 70 mph zone. The vehicle’s occupants were traveling from California and initially gave the officer misleading information, the department said in a news release.
After getting a positive K-9 alert for drugs, police noticed the car battery had been tampered with and they discovered four kilograms of heroin hidden inside.
The driver, Louis Isaac Candelaria and passenger, Mariah Dolores Ramos, were arrested for trafficking heroin, the release said.
Candelaria, 22, and Ramos, 22, both of 17874 Marygold Ave., Bloomington, California, were both charged with trafficking opium or heroin and conspire to traffic opium or heroin. Both were jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Charles Boulevard, 6 a.m. Oct. 20-6:58 p.m. Oct. 21: election sign valued at $1 stolen; case inactive.
- 2016 Chestnut St. 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20-10:04 a.m. Oct. 21: tow dolly valued at $2,300 stolen from Blessed Hands Car Wash; investigation ongoing.
- 4400 block East 10th Street, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 21: earbuds valued at $160 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 631 S. Memorial Drive, 7:04 p.m. Oct. 21: earbuds valued at $40 stolen from Boost Mobile; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 1000 block West Third Street, 6:40 p.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 1900 block Kennedy Circle, 12:56 p.m. Oct. 21: woman assaulted by sibling; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1000 block Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, 11:59 p.m. Oct. 19-2:26 p.m. Oct. 21: pig cooker valued at $550 stolen; case active.
- 3019 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 8:30 a.m.-1:17 p.m. Oct. 21: hair dye and cosmetic fingernails valued at a total of $12 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.
- 1440 Belvoir Highway, Greenville, 6 p.m. Oct. 18-11:52 a.m. Oct. 21: vehicle parts valued at $50 stolen from Wright Used Cars; case active.
Assaults
3500 block Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 21: woman assaulted by known person; case unfounded.