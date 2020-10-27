A Greenville man has been arrested on drug charges after deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office located heroin and drug paraphernalia during a search of his home.
Deputies were investigating the illegal sale of heroin when they executed a search warrant at 608 Griffin Street on Oct. 14.
Quincy Malik Morning, 25, who lives at the residence, was not home at the time of the search, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Warrants were secured for his arrest, and he was picked up by officers from the Greenville Police Department on Oct. 22.
Morning was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the news release said.
Morning also was charged with violating his probation and was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $110,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1000 block Peaceful Lane, Winterville, noon-8:48 p.m. Oct. 24: truck valued at $13,500 stolen; case active.
- 5900 block County Home Road, Winterville, 1-10:05 a.m. Oct. 24: medication valued at $50 stolen, later recovered; case unfounded.
- 5200 block Toddy Road, Farmville, midnight Oct. 20-3:42 p.m. Oct. 23: electronics and bow valued at a total of $300 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 23: purse and pills valued at a total of $120 stolen, later recovered; case cleared.
- 1500 block Jazz Court, Grimesland, midnight Oct. 22-9:50 a.m. Oct. 23: wood flooring valued at $600 stolen; case active.
- 5200 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 9:12 p.m. Oct. 25: car battery valued at $250 stolen; case unfounded.
- 5500 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 11 a.m. Oct. 19-6:38 p.m. Oct. 25: firearms and jewelry valued at a total of $8,935 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1600 block Lennie Lane, Greenville, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 24: man assaulted by known person; case cleared.
- 2900 block Elks Road, Greenville, 5:55 a.m. Oct. 23: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 5200 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 5:44 a.m. Oct. 23: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 3200 block Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 1 a.m. Oct. 26: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 7100 block N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 10:41 a.m. Oct. 25: woman assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3100 Stantonsburg Road, 1:14 p.m. Oct. 23: laundry detergent valued at $14 stolen from Dollar General; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 23: medication valued at a total of $1,300 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 900 block Peed Drive, 3:47 p.m. Oct. 23: firearms valued at $250 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1300 block East Fire Tower Road, 9 p.m. Oct. 23: fuel rims valued at $2,600 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 500 block East Fourth Street, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24-2:59 a.m. Oct. 25: vehicle valued at $24,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 400 block East Fifth Street, 12:44 p.m. Oct. 24: radio valued at $50 stolen; case inactive.
- 301 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3:17 p.m. Oct. 24: vehicle valued at $8,000 stolen from Rodeway Inn and Suites; investigation ongoing.
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, 6:34 p.m. Oct. 24: vehicle valued at $24,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Staffordshire Road, 9 p.m. Oct. 24-7:52 a.m. Oct. 25: picnic table valued at $900 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2400 block Stantonsburg Road, 10:30 a.m.-12:43 p.m. Oct. 25: cellphone valued at $800 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:51-5:53 p.m. Oct. 25: clothes valued at $540 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 1400 block Hooker Road, 1 p.m. Oct. 23: woman assaulted by acquaintance with handgun; case inactive.
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, 9:16 p.m. Oct. 23: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 100 block Stratford Road, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-12:01 p.m. Oct. 25: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 11:56 p.m. Oct. 24: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 1-6:25 p.m. Oct. 25: woman assaulted by strangulation by known person, suffered possible internal injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 1000 block Westover Drive, 9:08 p.m. Oct. 25: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.