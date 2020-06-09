The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a juvenile assaulted with a handgun on Friday night.
The incident occurred at at 7:07 p.m. in the 900 block of Thomas Street in Greenville. The juvenile’s age was not available.
The offenders were strangers, according to the report.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 Fred Drive, Greenville, 9 p.m. June 3-11:59 a.m. June 4: plant valued at $10 stolen, windshield valued at $250 damaged; case active.
- 6100 block Beaver Dam Road, Ayden, midnight June 6-12:09 a.m. June 7: dog stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 2100 block Esther Circle, Greenville, 10:01 p.m. June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.
- 400 block Chicod Street, Grimesland, 5:33 p.m. June 4: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 4200 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 12:58 a.m. June 6-midnight June 7: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.
- 300 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 10:41 p.m. June 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend, $200 in damages to TV; case active.
- 200 block Derek Street, Greenville, 9:45 p.m. June 6: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared.
- 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 5:40 p.m. June 6: man assaulted; case cleared.
- 5500 block NC 222, Fountain, 5:15 a.m. June 8: man assaulted, windowpane valued at $50 broken; case active.
- 1600 block Sandstone Court, Greenville, 11:04 p.m. June 7: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 3700 block Goldsboro Run, Farmville, 7:15 p.m. June 7: man assaulted by in-law; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2800 block Holly Glen Drive, 8:50 p.m. June 4: firearm valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
- 3300 block South Memorial Drive, 6 p.m. June 4-8:54 a.m. June 5: car parts valued at a total of $2,110 stolen; case ongoing.
- 100 block Sunshine Lane, Winterville, 3:47 p.m. June 5: vehicle broken into, wallet, identity information, change valued at a total of $23.57 stolen; case ongoing.
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 10:42 a.m. June 6: beer valued at a total of $53.94 stolen from Walmart; case ongoing.
- 1201 Portertown Road, 9:28 p.m. June 6: beer, Coke and ice valued at a total of $19.77 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 12:41 p.m. June 7: vehicle valued at $12,275 stolen; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 900 block Imperial Street, 2:58 a.m. June 6: man assaulted with firearm; clothes, 9mm shell casings, .380 live rounds, 380 shell casings, projectile and Glock 42 confiscated as evidence; case ongoing.
- 4300 block Bostic Drive, 11:55 p.m. June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 1000 block Peed Drive, 2:08 a.m. June 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 600 block West 14th Avenue, 4:30 a.m. June 5: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 2000 block Tower Place, 9:40 a.m. June 5: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 4:48 p.m. June 5: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 2309 S. Memorial Drive, 5:05 a.m. June 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at Greenville motel; case inactive.
4300 block Eastern Pines Road, 3:50 p.m. June 6: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 1800 block West Third Street, 6:24 p.m. June 6: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 7:26 p.m. June 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 1500 block Pine Brook Court, 8:35 p.m. June 6: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 2200 block Dickinson Avenue, 11:05 p.m. June 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 12:45 a.m. June 7: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case ongoing.
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 1:51 a.m. June 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at Camelot Inn; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Phillips Circle, 2 a.m. June 7: man assaulted by spouse; case inactive.