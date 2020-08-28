Electronics and jewelry were taken during a residential break-in, according to a report from the Greenville Police Department.
Police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Arbor Street. The report stated that the break-in took place between 5 a.m. and 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday.
A jewelry box, TV, PlayStation 4 and change valued at a total of $1,500 were stolen from the residence, the incident report said.
This case remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 10 a.m. Aug. 25-4:50 p.m. Aug. 26: cash valued at $5 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
- 1204 N. Memorial Drive, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 26: assorted meat valued at $53 stolen from Tropicana Supermarket; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:05 p.m. Aug. 26: miscellaneous items valued at a total of $140 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case inactive.
- 240 Airport Road, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 26: baby items and laundry detergent valued at $120 stolen from Dollar General; case ongoing.
- 540 Cotanche St., 2 a.m. Aug. 27: Jimmy Johns delivery car topper valued at $800 stolen; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 10:41 a.m. Aug. 25: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 26-12:52 a.m. Aug. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3200 block Staton Mill Road, Robersonville, 7 p.m. Aug. 25-12:14 p.m. Aug. 26: carpet valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Langley Drive, Grimesland, 5 p.m. Aug. 25-2:24 p.m. Aug. 26: lawnmower valued at $25 stolen; case active.