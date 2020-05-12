The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle break-ins on Saturday in 1200 block Lewis Dudley Road, Greenville, according to reports.
The three incidents were reported at 10:45 a.m.
In one instance, $9 was stolen from a vehicle. Change valued at $3 stolen from a second vehicle and change valued at $2 was stolen a third.
Video footage of the suspect was obtained. All three cases are active.
PITT COUNTY
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 3 p.m. May 8: binder valued at $20 stolen at magistrates office; case cleared.
- 1700 block Ofarrell Avenue, Greenville, 10:48 a.m. May 8: man tried to buy PlayStation, suspect stole $100 from man and ran; case active.
- 3600 block Victoria Lane, Farmville, 7:16 p.m. May 10: friend stole $1,400 from woman; case active.
- 300 block Teels Estates Road, Greenville, 2:15 p.m. May 10: firearm valued at $10 stolen; case active.
- 4900 block Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, midnight-1:50 p.m. May 10: rifle and welder valued at a total of $600 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block NC 43, Vanceboro, 2 p.m. May 10: registration plate valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 400 block Lee Street, Greenville, 3 p.m. May 9-1:20 p.m. May 10: graduation gown and helmet valued at a total of $1,150 stolen from vehicle; case cleared.
Assaults
- 300 block East Littlefield Road, Ayden, 1:20-2:27 a.m. May 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 1300 block Speight Drive, Greenville, 9:09 p.m. May 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend pointing gun; case cleared.
- 500 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 11:35 p.m. May 10: man assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 1400 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 1:53 a.m. May 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend /girlfriend by strangulation; case active.
- 6400 block Allen Gay Road, Farmville, 2 p.m. May 9: woman assaulted by spouse; case unfounded.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2800 E. 10th St., midnight May 8-10:40 a.m. May 9: Tide Pods valued at $115.56 stolen from Family Dollar; case ongoing.
- 715 S. Memorial Drive, 6:08 p.m. May 8: alcoholic beverage valued at $10 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 500 block Kent Road, 10 p.m. May 8-9:07 a.m. May 9: firearm valued at $650 stolen; case ongoing.
- 2800 E. Tenth St., 9:45 a.m. May 9: body wash and honey bun valued at $3.21 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 1:52 a.m. May 10: bug spray valued at $10 stolen from Walgreens; case cleared by citation.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 9:42 a.m. May 10: household goods valued at $41.32 stolen from Walmart by changing price tags, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 2:37 p.m. May 10: household goods valued at $227.01 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.