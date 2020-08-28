Greenville police officers were called to a house in the Colonial Heights neighborhood on Friday after a man was found dead in a yard.
Officers were called to 1500 block East Wright Road shortly after 6 a.m., Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said.
A 37-year-old man who was visiting residents at the house the night before was lying in the front yard. He reportedly had been drinking before he left.
No foul play is suggested at this time, Hunter said.
She said there were no obvious causes of death or signs of trauma at the scene.
The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause of death.
GREENVILLE
The department in other case released reports with the following details and allegations:
Woman stabbed
A woman suffered multiple stab wounds in the 1200 block of Allen Road early on Thursday after a fight with another woman over a man.
The incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. An altercation between the women over a man they mutually dated escalated when one began to physically assault the other woman.
She then pulled out a knife and stabbing her multiple times.
The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is from out of town and has been identified. Warrants have been obtained for her arrest.
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:05 p.m. Aug. 26: miscellanious items valued at $140 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case inactive.
300 block Reade Street, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 26-11:54 a.m. Aug. 27: wallet and cash valued at a total of $31 stolen; case ongoing.
Assault
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 7:56 p.m. Aug. 26: woman assaulted; case ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Heroin seized
Deputies on Thursday arrested three people on drug charges and seized heroin the believe contained Fentanyl. The arrests came after investigators obtained a warrant to conduct a search 611-D E. 11th St. in Greenville, NC.
During the search, detectives seized approximately 18 grams of heroin, three grams of marijuana, packaging materials, multiple sets of digital scales, cash, glass smoking devices and syringes.
Jeffrey Nelson Lawrence, 44, Greenville, was charged with level II trafficking opium, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with outstanding warrants felony larceny, two counts possession of stolen goods and felony probation violation. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Tanya Marie Lawrence, 42, Greenville, was charged with level II trafficking opium, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served with outstanding orders for arrest for forgery, drug possession and larceny. She is was jailed at the detention center under a $110,000 secured bond.
Edrian Donniel Faircloth, 36, Greenville, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $10,000 secured bond.
Break-ins, thefts
- 5858 U.S. 264 E., Greenville, midnight-9:32 p.m. Aug. 27: two deep fryers valued at a total of $100 stolen from the Pactolus Fire Department; case active.
- 500 block Weston Road, Grimesland, 8 a.m.-3:55 p.m. Aug. 27: satellite dish valued at $100 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2200 block Valley Road, Winterville, 7:25 p.m. Aug. 27: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block Old River Road, Greenville, 5:55 a.m. Aug. 27: man assaulted; case cleared.
- 100 block Cedarwood Circle, Bethel, 3:10 a.m. Aug. 28: man assaulted; case unfounded.
- 3700 block Azalea Street, Greenville, 11 p.m. Aug. 27: woman assaulted with intent to inflict serious injury; minor injuries reported; case active.