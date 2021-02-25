Greenville Animal Protective Services is investigating circumstances that forced a Greenville police officer to fatally shoot a dog that was attacking another animal.
The dog that was attacked later died from its injuries, said Kristen Hunter, Greenville Police Department spokeswoman.
Police responded to a reported dog attack at 1000 W. Fourth St. shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.
The homeowner reported an unleashed pit bull got through their fence and attacked their pit bull that was tied in the backyard.
“When the officer arrived, the dog was actively mauling the other dog and was not letting it go of it, so unfortunately the officer had no other choice but to shoot the dog to stop the attack from occurring,” Hunter said.
The other dog was not shot but died later. No people were hurt, Hunter said.
Animal services has contacted the owner of the dog that was shot and is reviewing the police officer’s body camera footage and other footage from the area.
Hunter said there will be follow up regarding leash law violations. The department also is conducting an internal view of the officer’s actions.
“Anytime an officer has to discharge their weapon, even if it’s an accidental discharge, a report has to be taken and there is an internal review,” Hunter said. “It’s standard protocol but it’s not a disciplinary measure, the officer won’t be off duty or on paid during the process.”
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 8:32 p.m., Feb. 24: license plate valued at $25 stolen off of vehicle; case inactive.
- 1200 block Cross Creek Circle, 12:19 p.m., Feb. 24: wallet and cash valued at $50 stolen from vehicle; multiple forms of identification stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 700 block Patton Circle, 1:49 a.m., Feb. 24: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
- 300 block Horseshoe Drive, 10:07 p.m., Feb. 24: woman assaulted at residence; conflicting reports in case; case inactive.
- 3300 block Landmark Street, 9:09 p.m., Feb. 24: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
- 1800 block Progress Road, Greenville, 8:48 a.m., Feb. 24: vehicle parts valued at $565 stolen; case active.
- 8000 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 5:57 p.m., Feb. 24: tools and television valued at $420 stolen from residence.
- 500 block Cliff Court, Winterville, 8:43 p.m., Feb. 24: financial card fraud detected; evidence seized valued at $675.44; case active.
Assaults
- 300 block Vineyard Circle, Simspon, 10:37 a.m, Feb. 24: juvenile threatened by acquaintance; case active.
- 200 block Melissa Court, Washington, 5:35 p.m, Feb. 24: woman assaulted by relative at residence; case active.