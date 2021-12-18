Two men have been arrested in connection with a Dec. 8 shooting that put a man in the hospital.
Greenville Police said Friday that Jiwonza Satterthwaite, 23, of 3814 Sterling Pointe Drive, and Joshua Savage, 18, of 2507 Dickinson Ave. Ext., were arrested this week for a shooting at the 1200 block of Myrtle Avenue.
The incident was reported at 4:20 p.m., when the 36-year-old victim arrived at Vidant Medical Center and told personnel he was robbed and shot.
An investigation led to the recovery of a weapon believed to have been used in the crime. Both Satterthwaite and Savage were charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Savage also was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
The department said additional arrests are forthcoming.
Satterthwaite has prior arrests for robbery in May 2020 and discharging a weapon into occupied property in 2016.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Assaults
- 1900 block West Third Street, 11:50 a.m. Dec. 16: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1400 block Ragsdale Road, 4 p.m. Dec. 11- 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16: green 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3040 Evans St., 2:16 p.m. Dec. 16: baby clothes valued at $100 stolen from Carter’s Babies and Kids. Items recovered; case inactive.
- 2200 block University Suites Drive, 3 a.m. Dec. 17: break-in at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Red Banks Road, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 16: purse containing $50 in cash, identity documents stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3500 block Holman Way, 1 p.m. Dec. 16: computer processor valued at $390, diabetes medication valued at $118 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 Moye Blvd., 3:30 p.m. Dec. 13- 2:31 p.m. Dec. 16: wallet containing debit cards, $200 in cash stolen; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Assaults
- 4200 block Sheppard Mill Road, Stokes, 9:46 a.m. Dec. 16: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Jackson Avenue, Greenville, 10:12 a.m. Dec. 16: phone valued at $100 reported stolen; case cleared.
1800 block N.C. 903 North, Greenville, 3:17 p.m. Dec. 16: break-in reported at residence; case active.