The Pitt County Sheriff's Office was called to the 1300 block Castillo Court outside of Greenville last week after a dog was reported stolen. The incident occurred at 1:55 a.m. on Friday. A woman reported that her husky was stolen from the backyard of her residence. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office released reports in other cases on Friday with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, theft
- 3300 block Old River Road, Greenville, 12:01 a.m. May 12-6:28 p.m. May 21: handgun valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 1600 block Anderson Road, Greenville, 5 p.m. May 19-10:01 a.m. May 21: AR-15 rifle valued at $600 stolen from unlocked car; case active.
Assaults
- 4400 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 4:10 p.m. May 21: man assaulted by acquaintance; case cleared.
- 4300 block Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, 10 p.m. May 21: woman assaulted; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports on Friday with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, theft
- 800 block Peed Drive, 4:59 a.m. May 21: residence forcibly enters, front sustained $150 in damage; case ongoing.
- 2521 N. Memorial Drive, 4:20 p.m. May 21: malt beverage valued at $10 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
- 1800 block West Conley Street, 7:13 p.m. May 21: WiFi box, TV and mirror sustain $210 damage after break-in; case ongoing.
- 1000 block Allen Road, 7:48 p.m. May 21: speakers and keyboard valued at a total of $500 stolen from residence; case ongoing.
- 1500 block Pine Brook Court, 2:35 a.m. May 22: vehicle broken into, nothing taken; case ongoing.
Assault
- 3300 block Frontgate Drive, 12:40 a.m. May 21: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block Winslow Pointe Drive, 4 a.m. May 21: woman assaulted, TV sustains $200 damage; case inactive.