A 23-year-old man who showed up in the emergency room after being shot is expected to survive, the Greenville Police Department reported.
At 6:16 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to Vidant Medical Center to reports of a gunshot victim. The department said that no information was available from the victim as to what happened or where the shooting occurred.
The department said that he was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle at the hospital’s emergency room. Hospital staff called the police.
The department said that detectives are investigating the incident.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and information:
Break ins, thefts
4000 block Lucerne Court, 7:26 a.m., Aug. 10: vehicle forcibly entered at residence; $200 cash stolen; case active.
3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 2:11 p.m., Aug. 10: home forcibly entered; damage to interior estimated at $1,050; case inactive.
1710 Chestnut Street, 9:09 a.m., Aug. 10: smartphone valued at $820 stolen at Dream Park; case inactive.
Assaults
100 block Lakeview Trail, 5:53 a.m., Aug. 10: woman assaulted by common-law spouse at residence; case active.
100 block Wellingham Avenue, 1:49 p.m., Aug. 10: woman assaulted by neighbor in road; case active.
1300 block Myrtle Street, 8:03 a.m., Aug. 11: woman assaulted by known person at residence; minor injuries; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and information:
Break ins, thefts
700 block Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, 3:58 p.m., Aug. 10: residence forcibly entered; pills valued at $750 stolen; case active.
2200 block Allpine Taylor Road, Greenville, 7:18 p.m., Aug. 10: vehicle used without owner’s consent; case active.