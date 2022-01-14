A Greenville man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing 26 pieces of jewelry from a Memorial Drive business on Wednesday morning.
Samuel Simms, 67, is charged with breaking into Citi Trends at 2400 S. Memorial Drive about 8:40 a.m. to steal watches and other miscellaneous jewelry valued at $356.33.
Simms was arrested at his home on Abel Street after 4 p.m. that day and charged with second-degree trespassing, breaking and or entering, possession of stolen goods and felony larceny. The stolen merchandise was recovered.
Simms was housed at the Pitt County Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond.
Records say he has prior arrests for felony breaking and entering from October 2019, larceny of firearms from May 2012 and other charges.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1800 block Fox Den Way, 1:33 p.m. Jan. 12: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
- 500 block Brighton Park Drive, 3:37 p.m.- 9:05 p.m. Jan. 12: hair extensions valued at $152.77, hair care package valued at $170.34 stolen from residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3200 block Ivy Road, Greenville, 7:25 a.m. Jan. 12: handgun valued at $375 stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 W. Third St., Greenville, midnight Jan. 11- 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12: disability fraud in the amount of $540.78 reported at Pitt County Courthouse; case active.
- 2300 block Ivy Road, Greenville, 12 a.m. Jan. 4- 6:14 p.m. Jan. 12: disability fraud in the amount of $4,532 reported via internet; case active.