A wearing a tiger outfit and riding a four-wheeler hit a youth who was walking on a county road on Halloween, seriously injuring the youth, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.
The sheriff's office distributed a news release seeking public assistance to identify the man, who was riding on Misty Pines Road near Indian Wells Place in Chicod about 8:40 p.m.
The release said a "group of kids" were walking when a man in a tiger onesie driving a dark-colored four-wheeler with chrome on the front appeared. He was a white male in his late teens to early 20s, the release said.
He drove past the group at a high rate of speed, the release said. The kids ran to avoid being hit. One was struck by the four-wheeler was seriously injured, the sheriff's office reported.
The driver of the four-wheeler has not been identified and is being sought.
The sheriff's office withheld further details and refused to identify the person who was hit and provide the youth's name.
Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 830-4141.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777 or at www.crimestopper.org. Tips that lead to an arrest earn a cash rewards.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Car thief caught
An Ayden resident followed a person who stole a car on Nov. 6 leading to an arrest. The incident started about 7 p.m. in 4100 block Norris Store Road. A vehicle valued at $10,000 was stolen. The victim followed the offender into Winterville to relay information to authorities. The offender was located by the Winterville Police Department and later arrested. A trampoline and swing set sustained $200 in damages.
Break-ins, thefts
- 600 block Jean Court, Greenville, 5:30 a.m.-7:48 p.m. Nov. 7: clothes and money valued at a total of $460 stolen; case active.
- 1600 block Sticks Road, Washington, 11 a.m.-12:48 p.m. Nov. 8: firearms and tools valued at a total of $714 stolen; case active.
- 7100 block U.S. 264 East, Washington, noon-4:11 p.m. Nov. 8: Playstation valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 1700 block Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 6 p.m. Nov. 7-1:58 p.m. Nov. 9: tools valued at $453 stolen; case active.
- 3900 block Ayden Gold Club Road, Ayden, midnight Nov. 3-12:58 p.m. Nov. 9: power tools valued at $1,000 stolen; case active.
- 4700 block Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, 10 a.m. Nov. 9-4:41 a.m. Nov. 10: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Thad Little Road, Ayden, 7 a.m.-7:57 p.m. Nov. 9: tools valued at $580 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 800 block Dusty Lane, Greenville, 1:45-4 p.m. Nov. 9: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 5300 block NC 43 North, Greenville, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9: woman assaulted by acquaintance with handgun; case active.
- 5200 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 4 p.m. Nov. 9: man assaulted by acquaintance, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 900 block Whiskey Court, Grimesland, 8:25 p.m. Nov. 6: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 6300 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 4:42 p.m. Nov. 6: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 2600 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 12:40 p.m. Nov. 6: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 2900 block Elks Road, Greenville, 11 p.m. Nov. 8: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 4100 block Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 8:15 a.m. Nov. 8: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 3700 block Collie Lane, Bethel, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8: juvenile assaulted; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 10 p.m. Nov. 8-1:39 a.m. Nov. 9: money and purse or wallet valued at $65 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1000 block Charles Boulevard, 10:23 p.m. Nov. 8: bicycles valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 1 a.m.-6:36 p.m. Nov. 9: vehicle valued at $14,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3103 E. 10th St., 12:11 p.m. Nov. 9: perfume values at $593 stolen from Walgreens; investigation ongoing.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1 p.m. Nov. 6: clothes valued at $340 stolen from Foot Locker; case inactive.
- 1000 block Van Nortwick Street, 3 p.m. Nov. 6: clothes valued at $1,300 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 140 Oakmont Drive, 7:12 p.m. Nov. 6: safety equipment valued at $170 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Watts Court, 5:15 a.m. Nov. 7: firearms, vehicle parts and explosives valued at a total of $1,292 stolen from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 1200 block Battle Street, 8:37 a.m. Nov. 7: power meter valued at $600 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Stratford Road, 10 p.m. Nov. 7-7:11 a.m. Nov. 8: computer valued at $1,500 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 9:02 p.m. Nov. 8: various items valued at $30 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
- 1000 block Charles Boulevard, 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8: bicycles valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Cherry Court, 3:08 a.m. Nov. 8: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 7:20 a.m. Nov. 9: woman assaulted by known person with handgun, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 1100 block Monroe Street, 7:43 p.m. Nov. 9: $300 in cash stolen, woman assaulted by known person; investigation ongoing.
- 1800 block East 10th Street, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 6: man assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 3100 block East 10th Street, 1:12 a.m. Nov. 6: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block East 13th Street, 10:08 p.m. Nov. 6: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block S.E. Greenville Boulevard, 11:28 p.m. Nov. 6: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 500 block Davenport Street, 10:20 a.m. Nov. 7: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 100 block Cherry Court Drive, 3:08 a.m. Nov. 8: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 3900 block Ashcroft Drive, 1:01 p.m. Nov. 8: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 300 block Paige Drive, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8: man assaulted by ex-spouse, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 200 block Paladin Drive, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 8: woman assaulted by friend, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 100 block Luci Drive, 8:28 p.m. Nov. 8: woman assaulted; case inactive.