The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported incident of breaking and entering at a Speedway convenience store located a 3579 N.C. 43 in Greenville.
According to a report released by the Sheriff’s Office, an employee reported tobacco products valued at $1,000 stolen at 2:26 a.m. on Wednesday.
The case remains under investigation.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 2600 block Telfaire Street, Simpson, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 21: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
6600 block E. Wilson Street, Fountain: noon Dec. 19- 5:57 p.m. Dec. 21: firearm valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 5600 block Moss Lane, Washington: 7:11 p.m. Dec. 21: food valued at $67.73 stolen from residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 600 block South Pitt Street, 11:06-11:27 a.m. Dec. 21: woman assaulted by unknown offender; case cleared by arrest.
- 3840 E. 10th Street, 8:12 p.m. Dec. 20: man assaulted by unknown offender at Lowes; case active.
1100 block Mulberry Lane, 12:17 a.m. Dec. 21: woman assaulted by unknown offender at her residence; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2400 block S. Memorial Drive, 12:20 a.m. Dec. 21: vehicle valued at $20,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 300 Higgs Street, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 20: license plate valued at $30 stolen; case inactive.