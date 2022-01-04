Firearms valued at $950, $10,000 in cash, a safe valued at $250 and ammunition valued at $140 were stolen from the Pitt Stop convenience store located at 6634 Clarks Neck Road.
The incident was reported to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 11:06 p.m. on Dec. 30. The case is active.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1400 block Rick Circle, 7:31 a.m. Jan. 1: woman strangled by boyfriend; case active.
- 2900 block Wesley Church Road, Farmville, 3:31 a.m. Jan. 1: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case cleared.
- 800 block N. Grimesland Bridge Road, 2:50 a.m. Jan. 1: woman assaulted by unknown male; case active.
- 5067 Greene Pine Road, Farmville, noon Dec. 31: unknown offender assaulted man by pointing a firearm; case active.
- 530 block Black Jack Simpson Road, 2:36 a.m. Dec. 31: man assaulted wife at residence; case active.
- 2200 block Papas Place, 5:23 p.m. Dec. 30: woman assaulted by unknown person; case cleared.
- 370 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 9:59 a.m. Dec. 30: woman assaulted by child at her residence; case active.