An operation by the Greenville Police Department led to at least 21 arrests for gang activity this month, the department reported.

The arrests are the result of a long-term investigation by members of the GPD Gang Unit, according to a spokeswoman for the department, who said individuals were identified as validated gang members whose continuing criminal enterprise involved violent activity in the city.


