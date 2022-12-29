An operation by the Greenville Police Department led to at least 21 arrests for gang activity this month, the department reported.
The arrests are the result of a long-term investigation by members of the GPD Gang Unit, according to a spokeswoman for the department, who said individuals were identified as validated gang members whose continuing criminal enterprise involved violent activity in the city.
Violations included firearm and drug crimes as well as confirmed gang activity, the department reported. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
Court documents show that warrants were issued on Dec. 14 and arrests have rolled in since that time, including 13 on Dec. 15. Warrants obtained by The Daily Reflector in the arrests of four of the suspects included the following information:
- Armand Fennell, 32, of Greenville was charged with possession with the intent to sell or distribute fentanyl. Warrants said he caused, encouraged, coerced or solicited two Blood gang members to participate in gang activity by committing the crimes of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun from an incident on Nov. 20, 2021.
- Rasheem Carney, 24, was arrested Dec. 19 for an incident on Oct. 21, 2021, where he caused, encouraged, coerced or solicited a Blood member to participate in gang activity by committing drug crimes as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Twanasja Hill, 21, was arrested Monday for a July 16 incident where she caused, encouraged, coerced or solicited two members of the 300 gang by possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a stolen firearm.
- Brandon Tabron, 28, was arrested Dec. 15 for a June 24 offense where he caused, encouraged, coerced or solicited a Blood member by possessing a firearm as a felon.
Warrants in those four cases said that the crimes “benefit, promote or further the interest” of the affiliated gangs. North Carolina General Statutes say it is unlawful for any person to cause, encourage, solicit or coerce a person 16 years of age or older to participate in criminal gang activity.
Other arrests in the operation so far from Dec. 15 were Darius Mayo, Jaquaeveus Suggs, Marquarus Powell, Desmond Moore, Freddie Anthony, Darius Phillips, Kyron Monk, Tryon Baker, Tevin Williams, Quajean Taft, De’Rondi Hill, Amauru Tyson and Dontaivon Waller. Phillips and Baker each were charged with two counts of soliciting gang activity, the others face one charge.
Deshon Suggs and Byron Whitaker were arrested on one count of soliciting on Dec. 16. Sentell Green was arrested on Dec. 18. Charles Highsmith was arrested on an unspecified date. Both face a soliciting charge.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following information:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block Cheltenham Drive, midnight Dec. 19: diamond ring valued at $641 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 300 block Golf View Drive, midnight Dec. 21- 11:28 a.m. Dec. 26: victim defrauded of airline miles via internet in the amount of $1,829; case inactive.
- 1600 N. Greene St., 6 p.m. Dec. 23-7:30 a.m. Dec. 27: catalytic converter valued at $500 stolen from Martinez Auto Shop; case active.
- 2400 block County Home Road, noon Dec. 24-noon Dec. 27: vehicle forcibly entered at residence. Handgun valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 1800 block Fox Den Way, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24-5:15 a.m. Dec. 26: shotgun valued at $450 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Lakeview Trail, 6 p.m. Dec. 25-5:09 p.m. Dec. 26: $200 in cash stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2600 block Dakota Drive, 12:26-1:47 a.m. Dec. 26: break-in at residence; case active.
- 6100 block Mack Vernan Drive, 12:40 a.m. Dec. 26: vehicle forcibly entered at residence. Marijuana stolen; case inactive.
- 4100 block Dixie Court, 10:47 a.m. Dec. 26: vehicle forcibly entered at residence. Purse valued at $250 stolen; case inactive.
4600 E. 10th St., 2:38 p.m. Dec. 26: clothing valued at $35 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation
- .
- 2100 County Home Road, 1:22 a.m. Dec. 28: alcohol valued at $10 stolen at Sheetz; case closed by citation.
Assaults
500 block Spring Forest Road, 3:14 a.m. Dec. 25: victim threatened with gun in driveway. Shots fired, no injuries reported. Stolen handgun seized; case closed by arrest.
- 2309 S. Memorial Drive, 9:04 a.m. Dec. 25: woman assaulted at Greenville Motel; case inactive.
4000 block Elkin Ridge Drive, 8:59 p.m. Dec. 25: man assaulted with motor vehicle at residence; case inactive.
- 2309 S. Memorial Drive, 10:13 p.m. Dec. 25: man assaulted by girlfriend at Greenville Motel; case closed by arrest.
- 500 block Darden Drive, 3:21 a.m. Dec. 26: woman shot at residence; case active.
- 3600 block East 10th Street, 9 a.m. Dec. 26: woman assaulted near residence; case inactive.
- 400 block Contentnea Street, 12:44 p.m. Dec. 26: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
- 500 block Spring Forest Road, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 26: woman assaulted at residence. Conflicting report that victim assaulted suspect; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3000 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, 9:20 a.m. Dec. 23: man robbed by suspect with handgun. Phone valued at $500 stolen. Victim was assaulted and transported to ECU Health Medical Center; case active.
400 block Linda Drive, Washington, 4:48 p.m. Dec. 23: victim defrauded of cellphone valued at $1,000; case active.
- 10624 County Home Road, Ayden, 3:04-3:56 p.m. Dec. 24: identity theft reported; case active.
- 5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 11:19 a.m. Dec. 25: break-in at residence; case active.
- 3872 Avon Road, Grimesland, 12 a.m. Dec. 24-2:56 p.m. Dec. 26: break-in at Greater Mount Zion Church. Push mower valued at $150 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Northwest Acres Drive, 6:25-6:30 p.m. Dec. 26: break-in reported; case active.
- 1200 block Hemlock Drive, 1 p.m. Nov. 11- 8:15 a.m. Dec. 27: identity theft reported; case active.
Assaults
- 800 block Olivia Drive, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 6400 block N.C. 11, Bethel, 1:10 a.m. Dec. 23: two men shot at with unspecified firearm. No injuries reported; case active.
- 1700 block Edwards Farm Road, 7:31 a.m. Dec. 23: woman assaulted by ex-partner at residence; case active.
- 5700 block Sandy Ridge Road, Washington, 10:47 a.m. Dec. 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1900 block Redman Avenue, 7:02 p.m. Dec. 23: man threatened with unspecified firearm by friend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 900 block Fontana Court, 3:34-3:50 a.m. Dec. 24: shots fired at residence. No injuries reported; case active.
- 1100 block Worthington Road at Corey Road, 11:42 a.m. Dec. 24: man assaulted by unknown person; case cleared.
- 4600 block Haddock Road, 2-2:13 p.m. Dec. 25: woman struck with motor vehicle at residence. Minor injuries reported; case cleared.
- 600 block Cemetery Road, Bethel, 2:07 a.m. Dec. 26: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case closed.
- 1300 block Arrowhead Drive, 3:22 a.m. Dec. 27: man assaulted by spouse wielding cutting weapon; case active.
- 5600 block Tori Lane, Washington, 12:10 p.m. Dec. 27: woman shot by boyfriend at residence. Major injury reported; case active.
- 2100 block Conetoe Road, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 27: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.