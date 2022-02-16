GREENVILLE— Appliances valued at $4,900 were reported stolen from a home located in the 700 block of Hooker Road at 9:32 a.m. on Feb. 13.
According to a report released by the Greenville Police Department, an Industrial heater, compressor tank, two push mowers, pressure washer, tile remover and a shop vac were stolen. The case is active.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block Dickinson Avenue, midnight Feb. 1- 12:58 p.m. Feb. 10: trailer valued at $5,000 belonging to Emanual Service Station stolen; case inactive.
- 4100 block Old Tar Road, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 10: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1900 S. Pitt St. 7:13 p.m. Feb. 10: tan Buick Park Avenue valued at $2,000 stolen from D&H Convenience Store; case inactive.
- 3428 S. Memorial Drive, 7:23 p.m. Feb. 10: clothing, shoes valued at $259 stolen from Academy Limited; case inactive.
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 11:05 p.m. Feb. 10: television valued at $200 stolen from residence by victim’s boyfriend; case inactive.
- 3140 block Evans Street, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13: cable valued at $54.99 stolen from Best Buy; case closed.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:28 p.m. Feb. 13: meat valued at $186.61 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 2700 block Meridian Drive, 2 p.m. Feb. 12-9:30 a.m. Feb. 13: firearm valued at $455 stolen from residence; investigation ongoing.
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, noon-6:47 p.m. Feb. 11: break-in reported; case inactive.
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 1:15-4:57 p.m. Feb.11: iPhone 12 valued at $1,200 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th Street, 6:13 p.m. Feb. 11: stuffed animals valued at $75 stolen from Walmart; cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 3000 block Clubway Drive, 2:22 p.m. Feb. 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 800 block East Third Street at Rotary Avenue, 2-3:02 a.m. Feb. 11: man assaulted, injured in road. Phone valued at $913 stolen; case active.
- 1800 block Rosemont Drive, 1:47 a.m. Feb. 13: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case inactive.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 5 p.m. Feb. 12: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 11:49 a.m. Feb. 11: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case inactive.
- 250 block Reade Circle, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12: man assaulted by unknown offender; case inactive.
- 3400 block Evans Street, 4:31 p.m. Feb. 11: man assaulted by unknown offender at office building; case inactive.
- 200 block Alice Drive, 8:29 a.m. Feb. 11: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case inactive.
- 800 block East Third Street, 2-3:02 a.m. Feb. 11: man assaulted by unknown offender, case further investigation.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 9200 block County Home Road, Ayden, 3 p.m.-4:18 p.m. Feb. 10: break-in at residence. Three firearms valued at $500 each stolen; case active.
- 1700 block Briley Road, 8:36 a.m. Feb. 10-8:37 a.m. Feb. 14: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 420 block Pacific Circle, 1-8 p.m. Feb. 14: firearm valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 7593 Pitt Street, Grimesland, 11:17 a.m. Feb. 11: $414 cash stolen from Dee’s Grill; case active.
- 360 block Alton Village Drive, 2 p.m. Jan. 8-3:21 p.m. Feb. 11: two passports stolen from residence; case active.
- 2200 block Mozingo Road, 5:11 a.m. Feb. 12: home burglary reported; case active.
- 2900 block Ballards Crossroads Road, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 25- 1:08 p.m. Feb. 12: jewelry and appliances valued at $7,200 stolen from residence; case active.
- 610 block Sands Road, 3:26 p.m. Feb. 12: break-in reported; case active.
- 1500 block David Drive, 11 p.m. Feb. 11- 4:18 p.m. Feb. 12: break-in reported; case active.
- 540 block Huntingridge Road, 4:52 p.m. Feb. 12: carts valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1400 block Barrier Lane, noon Feb. 11-1:59 p.m. Feb. 13: desk and car motor valued at $310.27 stolen from residence.
Assaults
- 2500 block Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, 7 p.m. Feb. 10: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 5200 block Barrett Road, Farmville, 9:12 a.m. Feb. 14: woman assaulted; case cleared.
- 1400 block Robin Hood Road, 12:08 a.m. Feb. 15: woman assaulted husband at residence; case active.
- 2700 block Major Smith Road, 12:02 a.m. Feb. 13: woman assaulted by family member; case cleared.