A washer and dryer were reported stolen from a home in the 1600 block of Old Fire Tower Road at 9:41 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the appliances are valued at $1,400. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 4600 block U.S. 1:43 p.m. Jan. 18: woman assaulted boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
Break-ins, thefts
- 102 Staton Court, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 18: wood valued at $100 stolen from business; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 3000 block Adams Boulevard, 1:26 p.m. Jan. 18: man assaulted girlfriend and stole her vehicle; case cleared by arrest.
- 3906 South Memorial Drive, 1:10 p.m. Jan. 18: man assaulted at Taco Bell by unknown offender; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:28 p.m. Jan. 18: merchandise valued at $98.86 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.