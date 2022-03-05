Crime roundup: Appliances stolen from Greenville residence The Daily Reflector Mar 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Appliances valued at $1,850 were reported stolen from a residence located in the 3800 block of Dunhagan Road at 10:24 a.m. on March 3.A report released by the Greenville Police Department states that a pass key was used to enter the premises and steal the four Frigidaire appliances. The case is under further investigation.GREENVILLEThe police department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 12:36 p.m. March 3: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case active.Break-ins, thefts1300 block Masters Lane, Winterville, 5:30 p.m. March 2- 7:17 a.m. March 3: computer valued at $700 stolen from residence; case under further investigation.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults2500 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, 5:02 p.m. March 3: man attempted to strangle girlfriend at her residence; case active.130 block Squire Drive, Winterville, 4 p.m. March 2- 10:08 a.m. March 3: man assaulted wife at her residence; case active.Break-ins, thefts4400 block Stantonsburg Road, 6:11 a.m. March 3: firearm valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active. Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Active Break-in Crime Police Criminal Law Theft Girlfriend Stantonsburg Road Assault Residence Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews