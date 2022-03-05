Appliances valued at $1,850 were reported stolen from a residence located in the 3800 block of Dunhagan Road at 10:24 a.m. on March 3.

A report released by the Greenville Police Department states that a pass key was used to enter the premises and steal the four Frigidaire appliances. The case is under further investigation.

GREENVILLE

The police department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 12:36 p.m. March 3: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case active.

Break-ins, thefts


  • 1300 block Masters Lane, Winterville, 5:30 p.m. March 2- 7:17 a.m. March 3: computer valued at $700 stolen from residence; case under further investigation.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 2500 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, 5:02 p.m. March 3: man attempted to strangle girlfriend at her residence; case active.
  • 130 block Squire Drive, Winterville, 4 p.m. March 2- 10:08 a.m. March 3: man assaulted wife at her residence; case active.

Break-ins, thefts

4400 block Stantonsburg Road, 6:11 a.m. March 3: firearm valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.

