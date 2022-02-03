A stove and other appliances were stolen from the kitchen of a model home at a business north of Greenville earlier this week, according to a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report. The theft was reported about 2:45 p.m. on Monday at Dynasty Home of Greenville, 3734 U.S. 264, near ECU North Recreational Complex. An investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff’s Office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
8700 block Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, 6:13 a.m. Jan. 31: man assaulted spouse; case active.
2300 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 2 p.m. Jan. 31: man assaulted spouse; case active.
1700 block West Winds Drive, noon Jan. 30-8:33 p.m. Jan. 31: man assaulted girlfriend; case active.
2366 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 7:14 a.m. Jan. 28: man assaulted girlfriend with firearm; case active.
1300 block Flat Swamp Church Road, Robersonville, 11:22 p.m. Jan. 28: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared.
2500 block Stokes Road, 9:55 p.m. Jan. 29: man assaulted; case active.
1700 block Van Ness Ave. 11:25 p.m. Jan. 30: man assaulted girlfriend; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
1600 block Lennon Street, 12-5:30 a.m. Jan. 31: firearm and holster valued at $450 stolen from residence; case active.
2500 block Jim Taylor Road, Stokes, 5 p.m. Jan. 27–6:30 p.m. Jan. 28: firearm valued at $425 stolen; case active.
7400 Pitt Street, Grimesland, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30: firearm valued at $200 stolen; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
300 block East 10th Street, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 27-1:18 a.m. Feb. 2: break-in reported; case inactive.
210 block East Fifth Street, 7 p.m. Jan. 30- 2:31 p.m Jan. 31: firearm valued at $350 stolen; case inactive.
200 S.E. Greenville Boulevard, 8:40 a.m. Jan. 28: two catalytic converters valued at $7,500 reported stolen from vehicles at Greenville Appliance and Mattresses.
3840 E. 10th St., 9:54 p.m. Feb. 1: tool kit valued at $299 reported stolen from Lowe’s; case has been cleared by arrest.
Assaults
910 block Allen Road, 7:40 p.m. Feb. 1: man assaulted girlfriend; case inactive.
1600 block W. Arlington Blvd., man assaulted by acquaintance; case active.