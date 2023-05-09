Armed robbery suspect sought

A cropped graphic from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office's social media shows a suspect in an alleged armed robbery at the Dollar General, 4964 N.C. 33 E. near Simpson, that occurred at 8:50 p.m. May 3. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the man pictured.

 Contributed photo

Sheriff's deputies are continuing to seek information on a man in a mask and blue hoodie who robbed the Dollar General on N.C. 33 near Simpson last week.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported the man entered Dollar General, 4964 N.C. 33 East, at 8:50 p.m. on May 3. Staff at the store told deputies they believe he had a firearm.


