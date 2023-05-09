Sheriff's deputies are continuing to seek information on a man in a mask and blue hoodie who robbed the Dollar General on N.C. 33 near Simpson last week.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported the man entered Dollar General, 4964 N.C. 33 East, at 8:50 p.m. on May 3. Staff at the store told deputies they believe he had a firearm.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the incident, after which the suspect left the area on foot. He was described as a black male wearing a mask.
Surveillance footage the sheriff's office posted to social media showed he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants and shoes.
The agency asked anyone with information to contact their office directly or reach out to Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777 or the website www.crimestopper.org.
A similar robbery occurred in Greenville on April 30 when a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun robbed the Duck Thru at 3000 E. 10th St. at 9:36 p.m.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black ski mask. That case also remains under investigation.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Juvenile arrest
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Feb. 19 break-in on Pactolus Highway with public assistance.
The break in occurred at the Easy Muffler Shop, 110 Pactolus Highway, where deputies responded on Feb. 19 to discover damage to a door. Deputies confirmed entry had been made into the business and several items were stolen.
The suspect also attempted to break into Jolly's Pawn Shop, which is next door at 108 Pactolus Highway. A vehicle on the scene had been broken into and items were stolen. The suspect was caught on surveillance footage the post said, and on May 2 detectives were able to file juvenile petitions against the teen.
The post said the positive ID was made "with the help of the public."
The teen was charged with felony breaking or entering of a building; attempted felony breaking or entering of a building; felony larceny; felony breaking or entering a vehicle; and misdemeanor larceny.
Break ins, thefts
- 3351 Frog Level Road, 1 a.m. May 6: break in at Weststar Mini Storage. Items valued at $460 stolen; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates, 10-10:10 p.m. May 6: red and black vehicle valued at $1,500 stolen from residence. Vehicle recovered; case active.
- 600 block Danielle Drive, 3:37 a.m. May 7: domestic break in at residence; case active.
- 1500 block Tall Pines Lane, 5:31 a.m. May 7: item valued at $150 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3800 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 11:59 p.m. May 6- 1 p.m. May 7: break in at residence. Golf cart valued at $300, trailer valued at $800 stolen. Cart was recovered; case active.
- 1800 block Heber Hudson Road, 1 a.m. May 7: tail light lens stolen from vehicle at residence; case cleared.
Assaults
- 500 block Barrus Construction Road, 10:50 a.m. May 6: shots fired in roadway. No injuries reported; case active.
- 1600 block Caleb Street, 1:13 a.m. May 8: fight reported at residence; case closed.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
Shooting
A 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday in the 3800 block of Sterling Pointe Drive near Winterville. A spokeswoman said officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting but that there was not enough evidence at that point for charges. The case remains under investigation.
Break ins, thefts
- 1100 block Grovemont Drive, midnight April 17- 4:22 p.m. May 6: vehicle broken into. Handgun valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
- 301 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8:56 a.m. May 6: building materials valued at $600 reported stolen from construction site; case closed by citation.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 5-8:05 p.m. May 5: attempted break in at residence. Electronics valued at $500, $400 cash stolen; $100 in property damage reported; case active.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 5:26 p.m. May 5: clothes valued at $1,113 stolen at Belk, recovered; case active.
- 110 E. Fourth St., 6:11 a.m. March 6- 12:48 p.m. May 7: break in at Dirty Dan's Nightclub. Pressure washer valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:17 a.m. May 6: merchandise valued at $35 stolen from Walmart. Goods recovered; case closed by citation.
- 4200 block Dudley's Grant Drive, 11:34-11:38 p.m. May 7: Nissan Sentra valued at $7,000 stolen from residence, recovered; case inactive.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 2:30 a.m. May 8: vehicle broken into at apartment complex; case active.
Assaults
- 1700 block Myrtle Street, 12:36 a.m. May 5: woman assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 540 Cotanche St., 2:21-2:50 a.m. May 6: man assaulted by stranger at Jimmy John's; case active.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 11:36 p.m. May 7: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.