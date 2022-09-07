Carlos Whitaker, 25

A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins that included the theft of a firearm in July.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said that Carlos Whitaker, 25, was arrested Sunday by Greenville Police on multiple outstanding warrants connected to the late July break-ins of four vehicles on East Hanrahan Road. Whitaker was accused of stealing a handgun and other items from the vehicles.


