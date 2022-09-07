A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins that included the theft of a firearm in July.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said that Carlos Whitaker, 25, was arrested Sunday by Greenville Police on multiple outstanding warrants connected to the late July break-ins of four vehicles on East Hanrahan Road. Whitaker was accused of stealing a handgun and other items from the vehicles.
A victim on July 26 had notified the sheriff’s office their vehicle was broken into overnight. The release said an investigation by the office found other residents had been victims of similar crimes.
Whitaker is listed as homeless in the Pitt County Detention Center’s online detainee search tool.
Whitaker was charged with four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle; larceny of a firearm; possession of stolen firearm; possession of firearm by a felon; and three counts of misdemeanor larceny. He made his first appearance in Pitt County District Court on Tuesday.
Whitaker has prior arrests, including burglary in 2017 as well as breaking or entering vehicles in March 2016.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
1500 block Charter Drive, Greenville, 6:52 p.m. Sept. 4: 66-year-old man suffered severe lacerations after his child assaulted him with blunt object at his home; case cleared by arrest.
2630 N.C. 903 North, Greenville, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 2: acquaintance pointed gun at man; case active.
3600 block Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, 10:57 p.m. Sept. 2: man assaulted by unknown offender; case active.
2600 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 3: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
508 Sands Road, Greenville, 9:12 p.m. Sept. 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
4900 block Barrett Road, Farmville, 11:49 p.m. Sept. 3: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case cleared.
510 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 4: man assaulted by acquaintance in parking lot; case active.
530 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 11:39 a.m. Sept. 4: man assaulted by grandchild at residence; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
940 Austin Lane, Greenville, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 3: lawn mower valued at $230 stolen from residence; case active.
7509 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 10:58 a.m. Sept. 4: merchandise valued at $2 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
700 Patton Circle, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend in parking lot; case under further investigation.
1100 block North Greene Street, 7:33 a.m. Sept. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend in parking lot; case cleared by arrest.
Break-ins, thefts
671 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, 1:06 p.m. Sept. 5: merchandise valued at $100.74 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
671 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, 5:47 p.m. Sept. 3: merchandise valued at $19.98 stolen from Walgreens; case cleared by citation.