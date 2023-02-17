...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on drug charges and a juvenile for attempted murder as part of an investigation into a shooting at a Greenville-area convenience store, the agency announced on Wednesday.
The shooting took place Saturday at the New York Grocery, 2596 Old River. The agency later reported that two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
While deputies were responding to the store they also were directed to a residence on River Road Estates Road, where a person was suffering from a gunshot wound. The agency reported Wednesday that person was determined to be involved in the shooting.
The investigation led to the arrest of Lijahmere Daitreonie Daniels, 18, of 4135 Dudley’s Grant Drive, Winterville, and an unnamed 16-year-old, both on Tuesday. Daniels was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
The juvenile was charged with attempted murder and remains in custody, the post said. Their name and photo were not released due to the suspect’s juvenile status.
The investigation remains active and more charges are expected, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged by the sheriff’s office to contact Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 or Detective Mull at 902-2175.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1800 block Haddock Road, Winterville, 1:59 a.m. Feb. 14: break-in at residence; case cleared.
1300 block Grace Street, Greenville, 6:38 a.m. Feb. 14: break-in at residence; case active.
600 block Davenport Farm Road, 12 a.m. Feb. 24, 2022- 1:49 p.m. Feb. 14: credit card fraud reported in the amount of $10,188; case active.
200 block Leon Drive, Greenville, 3:35 p.m. Feb. 14: break in at residence and vehicle. Car radio valued at $300, acetylene tank valued at $400 stolen; case active.
Assaults
500 block Tucker Street, 11:36 p.m. Feb. 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
715 S. Memorial Drive, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 26- 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12: Speedway employee stole $1,528.77 over a period of weeks; case closed by arrest.
2800 block Stantonsburg Road, 4-6:20 p.m. Feb. 14: break-in at residence. Damage to plant pot, milk valued at $75; case inactive.
200 block Paladin Drive, 6:33 p.m. Feb. 14: break-in at residence. Damage to back door valued at $500; case inactive.
Assault
3500 block East 10th Street, 7:28 p.m. Feb. 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
1600 block Hopkins Drive, 2:19 a.m. Feb. 15: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
124 New Hope Road, 2:34 a.m. Feb. 15: police officer assaulted by stranger at Pitt County Detention Center; case active.