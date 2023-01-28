Crime Roundup: assault under investigation The Daily Reflector Jan 28, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that occurred at a residence in the 3300 block of Dickinson Ave. in Greenville at 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 25.An incident report said a 20-year-old woman was assaulted by her boyfriend at the residence. Minor injuries were reported. The case is active.Pitt CountyThe sheriff’s office, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults3800 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 10:44 p.m. Jan. 26: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case active.Break-ins, thefts2800 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 26: vehicle valued at $2,400 stolen; case inactive.2109 Pactolus Hwy., Greenville, 2:32 p.m. Jan. 26: merchandise valued at $9 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.GREENVILLEThe Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults800 block Peed Drive, Greenville, 5:54 a.m. Jan. 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.1300 block Eastbend Drive, Greenville, 10:20 a.m. Jan. 25: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case cleared by arrest.3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville, 7:52 a.m. Jan. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared by arrest.2000 block Quail Ridge Road, Greenville, 7:23 p.m. Jan. 26: man assaulted at residence by acquaintance; case inactive.Break-ins, thefts100 block Vance Street, Greenville, 9:33 a.m. Jan. 26: vehicle break-in reported; case inactive.4600 E. 10th Street, Greenville, 9:24 a.m. Jan. 26: merchandise valued at $109.74 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.530 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, 2:40 p.m. Jan. 26: Old Navy merchandise valued at $681 stolen; case inactive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022