...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Evidence results from the state crime lab have implicated a man in a rape almost two years after the initial incident occurred, Pitt County authorities report.
A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that earlier this month detectives with the agency’s Major Crimes Unit received results originally submitted in April of 2021 in connection to a rape investigation.
Court documents show the two incidents occurred on April 18 and 19 of 2021.
A judicial official upon reviewing the evidence issued arrest warrants for Domonquie Letaz Whitehead, 28, of 204 Dunning Road, Aulander, on March 17. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of second degree rape for the two-year-old incident the release said.
Whitehead remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond and was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3400 block Porter Road, Greenville, 7:36 a.m. March 27: vehicle forcibly entered; stereo equipment valued at $650, vehicle parts valued at $250 stolen. Damage to vehicle estimated at $2,000; case active.
300 block Northwest Acres Drive, 5:10-5:20 p.m. March 27: break-in at residence; case active.
1900 block Ken Lane, 6:52 p.m. March 27: break-in at residence; case active.
Assaults
1600 block Gum Swamp Church Road, 11:30 a.m. March 27: woman assaulted by in-law at residence. Damage to vehicle estimated at $500; case active
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
500 block East 10th Street, 5 p.m. March 24-10:27 a.m. March 26: break-in at residence; refrigerator sustained $1,000 damage, drywall $500 in damage; case active.
1900 block Rosemont Drive, 11 a.m. March 25-10:28 a.m. March 26: vehicle broken into at residence. Purse valued at $120, coins valued at $20, car emergency kit valued at $40 stolen; case inactive.
701 Moye Blvd., 8:34 p.m. March 26: four cases of beer valued at $82.76 stolen from Sheetz; case active.
701 Moye Blvd., 11:43 p.m. March 26: alcohol valued at $82 stolen from Sheetz; case active.
Assaults
2500 block Dickinson Avenue, 4:30 p.m. March 26: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.
1200 block Davenport Street, 10:47 p.m. March 26: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
700 block Peed Drive, 4:41 a.m. March 27: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
1300 block Westpointe Drive, 2:36 p.m. March 27: woman assaulted at residence; case closed by arrest.
3200 block Westgate Drive, 7:04 p.m. March 27: man assaulted by family member at residence; case inactive.