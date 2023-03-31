Evidence results from the state crime lab have implicated a man in a rape almost two years after the initial incident occurred, Pitt County authorities report.

A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that earlier this month detectives with the agency’s Major Crimes Unit received results originally submitted in April of 2021 in connection to a rape investigation.


