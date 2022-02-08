A Greenville woman accused of stealing a truck with an 8-month-old puppy inside was arrested later by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Greenville police responded to Johnnie’s Tires at 2400 S. Memorial Drive at 8:38 a.m. to reports of a stolen black 2017 Ford F250 the department said Monday. The owner’s 8-month-old cane corso was in the vehicle when it was stolen.
The department said the vehicle’s owner told them he had stepped inside the business to get a quote on new tires and had left the truck running.
According to the department officers spotted the vehicle a short distance away and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, leading officers to abandon pursuit in accordance with department policy.
Later that day at 12:23 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported assault at 576 Birchwood Drive in Greenville where they discovered the truck and the dog, according to a news release.
Kayla Nicole Villanueva, 22, who lives at the address, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods by deputies. The assault victim did not pursue charges.
At the Pitt County Detention Center deputies served Villanueva with warrants stemming from the incident from the Greenville Police Department which included felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a dog, felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and driving left of center.
Villanueva was jailed under a $35,000 secured bond. She has a prior arrest for child abuse from September 2020.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3908 U.S. 264 E., Greenville, 8:05 a.m. Feb. 4: refrigerator valued at $600, stove valued at $400 stolen from Oakwood Homes; case active.
- 600 block Sands Road, Greenville, 4:50 p.m. Feb. 4: break in at residence; case active.
- 3500 block A&T Lane, Ayden, 7:25 p.m. Feb. 4: prom dress valued at $50 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block Staton House Road, Greenville, 11-11:13 a.m. Feb. 5: prescription medication valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Sands Road, Greenville, 3:30-3:36 p.m. Feb. 5: break in reported at residence. Property managers filed a report for same incident reported Feb. 4; case active.
- 300 block Linda Drive, Washington, 8:58 p.m. Feb. 5: cell phone valued at $100 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 4900 block Dixon Road, Grimesland, 5:18 p.m. Feb. 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 900 block Coward Lane, Greenville, 6:52 p.m. Feb. 6: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 500 block Weston Road, 8:22 a.m. Feb. 6: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 2600 block Cherokee Drive, 8 p.m. Feb. 3- 8:55 a.m. Feb. 6: 2001 Honda Rancher 350 all-terrain vehicle valued at $1,700 stolen from residence; case active.
- 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd. 11:44 a.m. Feb. 4: clothing valued at $150 stolen from Old Navy; case inactive.
- 1200 block Chestnut Street, 11:50 a.m. Feb. 4: fraud in the amount of $2,340 reported between parent and adult child; case inactive.
- 1600 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 1:14 p.m. Feb. 4: break in at residence. Television valued at $369 stolen; case inactive.
- 3140 Evans St. 4:18-4:23 p.m. Feb. 4: television valued at $364.95 reported stolen from Best Buy; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St. 6:45 p.m Feb. 4: vinyl wrapping valued at $8.60 stolen at Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 140 Oakmont Drive, 7:55 p.m. Feb. 4: clothes valued at $250 stolen at Fitness Connection; case inactive.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 2:06 p.m. Feb. 5: laptop valued at $160 obtained under false pretenses; case active.
- 2400 block Stantonsburg Road, 8:18 p.m. Feb. 6: laptop valued at $600 obtained via fraud at residence; case inactive.
- 1200 block Allen Road, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 6: shoes valued at $200 stolen from residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1300 block Cotanche Street, 5 a.m. Feb. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 500 block Mattox Road, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.
- 1200 block Park West Drive, 2:47 a.m. Feb. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.