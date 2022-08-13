A Bertie County teen has been arrested in a July shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex in north Greenville, police reported Friday.
Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday after turning himself in to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, a news release from the department said.
Smallwood is charged with an open count of murder in connection to the shooting death of Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston, in an apartment on Bostic Drive on July 19.
Smallwood had additional charges pending from Williamston that were served for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, the police department said.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
Police earlier reported they responded to a shooting about 2 a.m. at 4110 Bostic Drive, Apt. 103, in the Paramount 3800 complex. Officers found Johnson dead in the residence from a gunshot wound.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
200 block South Sylvan Drive, Greenville, woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case inactive.
90 block Hooker Road, Greenville, 7:18 a.m.-3:19 p.m. Aug. 10: man assaulted at residence; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
3505 U.S. 264, Greenville, 8:26 a.m.-10:42 a.m. Aug. 10: merchandise valued at $65 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
600 block Hudson Street, Greenville, 11 p.m. Aug. 9-9:50 a.m. Aug. 9: burglary attempt reported; case inactive.
250 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 8 a.m. Aug. 8-8:05 p.m. Aug. 11: break-in reported at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
230 block of River Road Estates Road, 5 p.m. Aug. 10; identity documents, a cellphone valued at $500 and clothing valued at $500 stolen from the home; investigation ongoing.
2596 Old River Road, Greenville: 2:51 p.m. Aug. 10: merchandise valued at $3 stolen from NY Grocery; case active.
230 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 6 a.m.- 4:59 p.m. Aug. 10: items valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.