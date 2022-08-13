Smallwood

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

A Bertie County teen has been arrested in a July shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex in north Greenville, police reported Friday.

Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday after turning himself in to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, a news release from the department said.


