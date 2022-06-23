Crime roundup: bike and go-kart stolen from home The Daily Reflector Jun 23, 2022 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A go-kart and a Schwinn bicycle were reported stolen from a residence in the 210 block of Crestline Boulevard at 8:40 a.m. on June 20.A Greenville Police Department incident report states the the items are valued at $1,150.The case is under further investigation.GreenvilleThe Greenville Police Department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults500 block Paladin Drive, 3 p.m. June 17-2:16 p.m. June 18: woman choked boyfriend at residence; case inactive.504 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:46 p.m. June 18: man assaulted by unknown offender; case inactive.1800 block Hopkins Drive, 6:12 p.m. June 18: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.Break-ins, thefts714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., noon June 18: clothing valued at $208 stolen from Belk; case inactive.4600 block East 10th Street, 1:51 p.m. June 19: clothing valued at $87.26 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.120 block Ripley Drive, 12:46 p.m. June 20: two bicycles valued at $200 stolen; case under further investigation.240 Airport Road, 12:50 p.m. June 20: food valued at $58.20 stolen from Dollar General; case under further investigation.2200 University Suites Drive, 3:30 p.m. June 20: blower valued at $700 stolen from parking lot; case under further investigation.3300 block East 10th Street, cash and headphones valued at $70 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.2900 block Sussex Street, 8 p.m. June 17-8:07 a.m. June 19: firearm and briefcase valued at $400 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.210 block Haw Drive, 8 p.m. June 13-3:18 p.m. June 18: firearms and cash valued at $600 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.3140 Evans Street, 12:20 pm June 3 — 10:31 a.m. June 18: three iPads valued at $3,585 stolen from Best Buy; case cleared by arrest.Pitt CountyThe Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults3200 block Kings Branch Drive, 2:07 a.m. June 20: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.Break-ins, thefts2400 block Dawson Street, 7:01 p.m. June 20: medication valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case active.1800 block Tupelon Lane, 7:18 p.m. June 20-2 p.m. June 23: batteries valued at $200 stolen from residence; case closed by arrest.1600 block Manning Road, 12:16 p.m. June 21: vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.3400 block Staton Mil Road, 11 a.m. June 21: vehicle break-in reported; case active. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Tweets by reflectornews