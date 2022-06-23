A go-kart and a Schwinn bicycle were reported stolen from a residence in the 210 block of Crestline Boulevard at 8:40 a.m. on June 20.

A Greenville Police Department incident report states the the items are valued at $1,150.

The case is under further investigation.

Greenville

The Greenville Police Department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 500 block Paladin Drive, 3 p.m. June 17-2:16 p.m. June 18: woman choked boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
  • 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:46 p.m. June 18: man assaulted by unknown offender; case inactive.
  • 1800 block Hopkins Drive, 6:12 p.m. June 18: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.

Break-ins, thefts


  • 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., noon June 18: clothing valued at $208 stolen from Belk; case inactive.
  • 4600 block East 10th Street, 1:51 p.m. June 19: clothing valued at $87.26 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
  • 120 block Ripley Drive, 12:46 p.m. June 20: two bicycles valued at $200 stolen; case under further investigation.
  • 240 Airport Road, 12:50 p.m. June 20: food valued at $58.20 stolen from Dollar General; case under further investigation.
  • 2200 University Suites Drive, 3:30 p.m. June 20: blower valued at $700 stolen from parking lot; case under further investigation.
  • 3300 block East 10th Street, cash and headphones valued at $70 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
  • 2900 block Sussex Street, 8 p.m. June 17-8:07 a.m. June 19: firearm and briefcase valued at $400 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
  • 210 block Haw Drive, 8 p.m. June 13-3:18 p.m. June 18: firearms and cash valued at $600 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
  • 3140 Evans Street, 12:20 pm June 3 — 10:31 a.m. June 18: three iPads valued at $3,585 stolen from Best Buy; case cleared by arrest.

Pitt County

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 3200 block Kings Branch Drive, 2:07 a.m. June 20: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.

Break-ins, thefts

  • 2400 block Dawson Street, 7:01 p.m. June 20: medication valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 1800 block Tupelon Lane, 7:18 p.m. June 20-2 p.m. June 23: batteries valued at $200 stolen from residence; case closed by arrest.
  • 1600 block Manning Road, 12:16 p.m. June 21: vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 3400 block Staton Mil Road, 11 a.m. June 21: vehicle break-in reported; case active.