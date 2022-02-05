Crime Roundup: Car parts stolen from mechanic The Daily Reflector Feb 5, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Auto parts valued at $1,200 were reported stolen at 12:49 p.m. on Feb. 3. from Tarheel Motors located at 2826 Bell Arthur Road.According to a report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, three transmissions and two sets of Ford F-150 stock rims were taken from the business.The case is active.Woman wounded in knife attackA woman sustained severe lacerations after her step-child assaulted her with a knife, according to a report released by the sheriff’s office.The incident was reported at 10:44 p.m. on Feb. 2 at her home located in the 4800 block of Old N.C. 11, Ayden.The case is active.Pitt CountyThe sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts480 block Vail Drive, 12 a.m. Feb. 2-5:05 p.m. Feb. 3: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.1100 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, midnight Dec. 2- 12:06 p.m. Feb. 2: drill bits valued at $200 stolen; case active.770 block Dusty Lane, 6:15 a.m.-11:05 p.m. Feb. 3: break-in reported; case active.GREENVILLEThe Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts3505 US 264 6:45 p.m. Feb. 1- 3:43 p.m. Feb. 2: beer valued at $10.99 stolen from Speedway; case under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Break-in Theft Crime Police Criminal Law Sheriff Office Pitt County Allegation Greenville Police Department Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews