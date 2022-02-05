Auto parts valued at $1,200 were reported stolen at 12:49 p.m. on Feb. 3. from Tarheel Motors located at 2826 Bell Arthur Road.

According to a report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, three transmissions and two sets of Ford F-150 stock rims were taken from the business.

The case is active.

Woman wounded in knife attack

A woman sustained severe lacerations after her step-child assaulted her with a knife, according to a report released by the sheriff’s office.

The incident was reported at 10:44 p.m. on Feb. 2 at her home located in the 4800 block of Old N.C. 11, Ayden.

The case is active.

Pitt County


The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 480 block Vail Drive, 12 a.m. Feb. 2-5:05 p.m. Feb. 3: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 1100 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, midnight Dec. 2- 12:06 p.m. Feb. 2: drill bits valued at $200 stolen; case active.
  • 770 block Dusty Lane, 6:15 a.m.-11:05 p.m. Feb. 3: break-in reported; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

3505 US 264 6:45 p.m. Feb. 1- 3:43 p.m. Feb. 2: beer valued at $10.99 stolen from Speedway; case under investigation.